New Association Launches to Promote Health & Wellness for Truckers

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of passionate health enthusiasts has come together to form a new association that aims to raise awareness about the importance of health and wellness in the daily lives of truck drivers. The association, named Truckers Health Network (THN), is committed to promoting healthy lifestyles for truck drivers and the entire trucking community by offering an Eco system of services, products, and healthcare professionals.

With the increasing concern about the health crisis of truck drivers and the effects of the pandemic on physical and mental health, Truckers Health Network aims to provide a platform for truckers to improve their well-being.

Through research, education, and practical advice, the association will encourage individuals and communities to adopt healthy habits such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management techniques.

"We believe that a healthy body and mind are essential components of a fulfilling life. Our mission is to inspire and empower truck drivers to lead healthy, happy lives by promoting awareness, education, and resources," said Brian Hazelgren, the founding member of THN.

“Look around you and you’ll see about 90% of the things that you enjoy have been delivered by a truck driver. We simply can’t afford to have our drivers sidelined because of poor health and we need them at their full capacity, healthy and happy,” added Hazelgren.

The top three health issues truck drivers deal with every day are Obesity, Sleep Disorders, and Chronic Fatigue, which also spin off other illnesses. Truckers Health Network is open to both individuals and organizations who share the same vision and are committed to promoting health and wellness.

Members have access to a variety of resources, including deep discounts on products and services, access to healthcare professionals, conferences, webinars, workshops, a health and wellness library, and networking opportunities.

"We are excited to launch THN and bring together a community of like-minded individuals and organizations who are passionate about health and wellness. Together, we can make a difference and create a healthier future for the trucking community, and we are saving companies a lot of money on healthcare costs,” added Hazelgren.

Hazelgren has been in the Health & Wellness space for 22 years, and is the author of several books on self-improvement. For more information about THN and how to join, please visit the association website at www.truckershealthnetwork.com.

Name: Brian Hazelgren
Email: brian@truckershealthnetwork.com
Phone: 480-427-7999

