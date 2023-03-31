5th Annual Golf Invitational Presented by Perricone Farms Raises $223,000 for Miracles for Kids Families in Need

A day of friendly competition at #1-rated Santa Ana Country Club for luxury prizes such as David August custom men’s clothing and a Mercedes Benz GLA resulted in vital assistance for families of critically-ill children

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A total of 18 event sponsors, 124 golfers, 25 volunteers, and 17 vendors gathered to enjoy a day of sunshine on the green at the 5th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational presented by Perricone Farms at the prestigious Santa Ana Country Club. The much-anticipated fundraiser brought in over $200,000 in 2022 and proved even more successful this year, with a record-breaking grand total of $223,000 raised. These funds will help to support programs for hundreds of Miracles for Kids families in need of vital financial assistance, wellness resources, housing, and basic needs while struggling to care for a critically-ill child.



On Monday, March 27, 2023 participants were invited to explore Orange County’s championship golf course, recently ranked #1 by Golfweek following a $6.5M update to pathways and landscaping. The all-inclusive, full-day event included the chance to win over 125 opportunity item prizes, such as a private jet for four and a day of golf at Pebble Beach, luxury stays, or wine packages and golf outings. Exciting on-course contests included the $1 million Shoot Out, Putting Contest, “Guess Your Distance,” “Beat the Pro,” and more. This year’s hole-in-one prize was ownership of a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA thanks to Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Newport Beach and, while no one won, all players still enjoyed an elevated day of play with tacos and tequila at the course’s “Bunker Bar” plus a variety of signature drinks alongside delectable tastings and treats throughout the course. Pros on the course included Lady Golf Professionals Paris Griffith and Maiya Tanaka. Congratulations to all prize winners!



Bob Rovzar, CEO of Perricone Farms and the presenting sponsor of the Miracles for Kids 5th Annual Golf Invitations, commented, “Perricone Farms is very proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Miracles Golf Invitational for a fifth year in a row. It is one of many avenues the company has engaged in over the last decade in support of Miracles for Kids and its critical mission to stabilize families in great need.”



We are especially grateful to our lead sponsors, whose tremendous generosity made this day possible. They were: Perricone Farms , Presenting Sponsor - David August , Champion Sponsor - The Smith Group , Cart Sponsor - Fletcher Jones Motorcars , Hole-In-One Contest Sponsor - BYLT Basics , Apparel Sponsor - Champion Paving , Breakfast Sponsor - Tito's , Alcohol Sponsor and LBA Realty , Cocktail Sponsor.



We would also like to thank our other sponsors for their participation:

Karman Space & Defense

The Leeson Group

Sun Communities

Malco Maintenance Inc.

KPRS Construction Services, Inc.

American Contractors, Inc.

Smith & Severson Builders

Noel Wickwar, Senior Vice President, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Frome Family Foundation

Paula Ansara-WilhelmLearn how you can “be the miracle” for families in need.

Explore internships, corporate sponsorships, community programs, giving circles, or local events at MiraclesForKids.org .

About Miracles for Kids:

Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles for Kids team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow @MiraclesForKids on Instagram to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org .

Media Contact

Jessica Kopach-Paulson

jessi@p2rinc.com

P2R Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/552f59fb-a754-442e-9096-fe6750a437b4