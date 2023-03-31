Clove Market worth US$ 1140.2 Million 2029 with a CAGR of 3.7 %-BY PMI

Clove Market, By Form (Whole, Powder, and Oil), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care & Cosmetics, Healthcare Products and Fragrances)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The clove market is a significant industry with diverse applications in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. Cloves are a spice that is widely used for their distinctive aroma and flavor in various cuisines around the world. They are also used in the production of essential oils and other aromatic compounds for use in perfumes, soaps, and other personal care products. In the pharmaceutical industry, cloves are used for their analgesic, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. They are also used in traditional medicine for the treatment of various ailments, such as toothaches and digestive issues. The global clove market is expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in the food and personal care sectors, as well as the rising popularity of alternative and traditional medicine practices. Additionally, the clove market is heavily influenced by global supply and demand dynamics, as the majority of clove production is concentrated in a few countries, such as Indonesia and Madagascar.
Clove market is projected to grow from US$ 825.0 million in 2020 to US$ 1140.2 million by 2029. Global clove market is driven by growing usage of clove as an ingredient for the purpose cooking. In addition, cloves are also used in various industries such as the food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, cigarettes and Ayurveda medicines drives the growth of the global clove market.
The report “Clove Market, By Form (Whole, Powder, and Oil), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care & Cosmetics, Healthcare Products and Fragrances), By End User (Residential, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets & Retail Chains, and Online Retailers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Key Highlights:
• In 2016, Colgate Palmolive company, the market leader in oral care launched natural product toothpaste i.e. Colgate Sensitive Clove toothpaste.
The clove market accounted for US$ 825.0 million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, end-user, distribution channel and region.
• By form, the global clove market is segmented into whole, powder, and oil.
• By application, the global clove oil market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare products and fragrances.
• By end user, the global clove oil is segmented into residential and commercial.
• By distribution channel, the global clove market is segmented into grocery stores, hypermarkets & retail chains, and online retailers.
• By region, The Asia Pacific region accounted major share in global clove market as it is the largest region in production and consumption of clove. Madagascar of Asia Pacific region is the second largest producer and leading exporter of clove and for other regions.
Key Players:
• True Ceylon Spices
• Royal Spices
• Saipro Biotech Private Limited
• Super Africa Products
• Wee Kiat Development Pte Ltd.
• Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.
• Frontier Natural Products Co-op Inc.
• PTC Agro (PVT) LTD
• Lankan Flavour
• Colgate Palmolive company.
Market Segmentation:
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The clove market has been impacted by the COVID-19:
The clove market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as with many other industries. The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and resulted in economic uncertainties, which has had a direct impact on the clove market.
One of the major challenges faced by the clove market during the pandemic was the disruption of trade and transportation due to lockdowns and restrictions on international travel. This resulted in a shortage of clove supply in some regions, leading to price increases and decreased demand in those markets.
Another factor that has affected the clove market is the shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and more natural products. As people are becoming more health-conscious during the pandemic, there has been an increased demand for natural and organic products, including clove. This has provided an opportunity for the clove market to adapt and meet the changing demands of consumers.
Additionally, the pandemic has resulted in changes in the way clove is being used in various industries. For instance, the demand for clove-based personal care products, such as soaps and sanitizers, has increased due to the need for hygiene and sanitation during the pandemic.
Overall, the clove market has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic but has also adapted to meet changing consumer demands. As the pandemic continues to evolve, it is important for businesses in the clove market to stay informed and adapt to the changing market conditions.
