Vanillin Market worth US$ 468.7 Million 2029 with a CAGR of 7.9 %-BY PMI

Vanillin Market, By Product Type (Natural and Chemical), By Vanillin Type (Ethyl Vanillin and Methyl Vanillin)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The vanillin market is a growing industry, with a wide range of applications in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. Vanillin is a flavoring agent that is commonly used as a substitute for natural vanilla flavor due to its lower cost and easier availability. It is also used as a fragrance and flavoring in personal care products such as soaps, shampoos, and perfumes. The pharmaceutical industry also uses vanillin as a key ingredient in medicines and as a flavoring in cough syrups and other liquid medications. The global vanillin market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to increasing demand from emerging markets, changing consumer preferences, and the development of new applications for vanillin in various industries.
The report " Vanillin Market, By Product Type (Natural and Chemical), By Vanillin Type (Ethyl Vanillin and Methyl Vanillin), By Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Fine Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Vanillin market is projected to grow from US$ 237.1 Million in 2020 to US$ 468.7 Million by 2029. Increasing demand for vanillin in food and beverages products to enhance flavor and aroma drives the global vanillin market. Further, rising adoption of vanillin from pharmaceutical industry for obscure bitter or unpleasant odor of drugs propels the global vanillin market.
Key Highlights:
• In July 2018, Solvay SA launched less expensive natural vanillin at Institute of Food Technologists for US.
• On May 2017, PROVA Inc. launched natural vanillin alternative “Provanil-US7” is cheaper than vanilla pods.
The global vanillin market accounted for US$ 237.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.9 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, vanillin type, application, and region.
• By product type, the natural product segment is dominated in the global vanillin market. This is owing to increasing individuals’ preferences towards utilization highly nutritional and natural food across the globe.
• By vanilla type, the ethyl vanillin segment is dominated in the global vanillin market due to ethyl vanillin is stronger agent than methyl vanillin.
• By application, the food and beverage segment is dominated in the global vanillin market. This is due to increased urbanization, rising demand for food, and health awareness.
• By region, Asia Pacific vanillin market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global vanillin market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for vanillin from end-use industry such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry in countries such as India and China. Europe is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global vanillin market in the near future, followed by North America.
Key Players:
• Evolva Holding SA
• Solvay SA
• Orkla ASA
• Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
• PROVA Inc.
• Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co., Ltd
• International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc
• Prinova Group LLC
• Zibo Svolei Fragrance Co Ltd.
• Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.
Vanillin Market segmentation:
Market Segmentation:
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The vanillin market has been impacted by the COVID-19:
The vanillin market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in various ways. The pandemic has resulted in changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainties, which have affected the demand and supply of vanillin.
One of the major challenges faced by the vanillin market during the pandemic was the disruption of international trade and transportation due to lockdowns and restrictions. This resulted in delays in the delivery of raw materials, production inputs, and finished products, leading to a decrease in the supply of vanillin in some regions.
Additionally, the pandemic has led to changes in consumer behavior, with a shift towards healthier and more natural products. This has resulted in increased demand for natural vanillin as opposed to synthetic vanillin, which has provided an opportunity for businesses in the natural vanillin market. However, the demand for vanillin in the food and beverage industry, which is the largest market for vanillin, was affected due to the closure of restaurants, cafes, and other food establishments during lockdowns.
Moreover, the pandemic has resulted in economic uncertainties, which has affected the purchasing power of consumers and businesses. This has led to a decrease in demand for vanillin in some regions, as businesses and consumers are cutting back on non-essential expenses.
Overall, the vanillin market has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but businesses in the market have adapted by focusing on natural vanillin, exploring new markets, and increasing their online presence. As the pandemic continues to evolve, it is important for businesses in the vanillin market to stay informed and adapt to the changing market conditions.
