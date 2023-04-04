SupportU becomes a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SupportU, a woman, minority-owned disruptor in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, is pleased to announce that the company is now certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). WBENC is the largest certifier of women’s business enterprises in the United States, and a leading advocate for women business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs.
“We are excited and proud to be a WBENC-Certified enterprise. This is a tremendous organization and network,” said Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis, COO/Co-Founder, SupportU. “WBENC Certification aligns with SupportU values and fundamental, core commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as an organization. We believe strongly in the employment and development of our underserved population and marginalized groups. We built this company to foster diversity and inclusion, where our employees’ differences are valued and leveraged. This, in turn, allows us to provide outstanding servicing and support to our clients.”
To become a WBENC-Certified WBE, SupportU underwent a rigorous certification process, including an in-depth review of the business. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
About WBENC
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
