SupportU becomes a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SupportU , a woman, minority-owned disruptor in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, is pleased to announce that the company is now certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council ( WBENC ) as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). WBENC is the largest certifier of women’s business enterprises in the United States, and a leading advocate for women business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs.“We are excited and proud to be a WBENC-Certified enterprise. This is a tremendous organization and network,” said Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis , COO/Co-Founder, SupportU. “WBENC Certification aligns with SupportU values and fundamental, core commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as an organization. We believe strongly in the employment and development of our underserved population and marginalized groups. We built this company to foster diversity and inclusion, where our employees’ differences are valued and leveraged. This, in turn, allows us to provide outstanding servicing and support to our clients.”To become a WBENC-Certified WBE, SupportU underwent a rigorous certification process, including an in-depth review of the business. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.About WBENCFounded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org About SupportU©SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. At SupportU, we offer a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes, and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities in that we live. Learn more about SupportU at www.supportusolutions.com