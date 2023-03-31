Indonesia Logistics Market - Projected To Expand In Future-By PMI

The report "Indonesia Logistics Market, By Transportation Type (Airways, Waterways, Railways, and Roadways), By Logistic Type (First Party, Second Party, and Third Party), and By End-user (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
The logistics market in Indonesia has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by strong demand from the manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The country's logistics industry is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, supported by the government's infrastructure development plans and efforts to improve logistics efficiency.
The transportation and logistics industry in Indonesia is highly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized players operating in the market. Road transportation is the most dominant mode of transport, accounting for over 80% of total logistics volume in the country. However, the government has been investing heavily in infrastructure development, including building new ports and airports, to improve connectivity and support the growth of the logistics sector.
• In 2018, PT Citra Van Titipan Kilat (TIKI) extended its business in the market of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Being the only official shipping partner of International Handicraft Trade Fair (Inacraft). Additionally, in 2017, the e-commerce platform Bukalapak and TIKI grouped to facilitate SMEs in delivering their products.
• DHL Express, one of the foremost global companies has invested EUR 16 million in Indonesia to build the Jakarta Distribution Center (JDC). JDC is one of the biggest investments of the company in Asia Pacific. It is also one of the largest shipping centers. The service center is equipped with progressive equipments such as motorized conveyor systems and weighing and re-measuring systems
Analyst View:
Growing E-commerce sector and rising demand for express and third-party logistics (3PL) in the country is driving growth of the Indonesia logistics market. Additionally, in 2016, Indonesia ranked at 71st position in the LPI index of World Bank but moved up to 60th position in 2018, also indicating a positive outlook for the industry. Further, high domestic consumption and the efforts of the government to boost infrastructure is also propelling growth of this market. Technological advancement and investments in infrastructure have impacted the Indonesia logistics market positively. In 2018, Morrison Government decided to fund US$ 212,200 worth Enabling Growth and Innovation Grant (EGI) grant for Deakin University. This was done to initiate industry led vocational education and training (VET) for Indonesia’s logistics sector personnel to offer training and qualifications in order to expand the state of logistics industry in the country. The government also launched over 15 regulatory reforms to improve inter-ministerial coordination and reduce red tape in the country. Moreover, rising demand for air and sea freight logistics across the country is boosting growth of the market. Along with this, the freight forwarding market was strengthened by a high demand for food, beverages and automotive products. Growth in International trade have stirred regional integration, removal of trade barriers, coupled with the rise in containerization levels and expansion in key external drivers of the industry such as demographic, economic, and consumer carters, have led to growth in demand for transportation. This factors are expected to create growth opportunities for the target market over the forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Indonesia logistics market accounted for US$ 72.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of transportation type, logistic type, and end-user.
• By transportation type, railway segment witness highest growth owing to its high use in wholesale high volume bulk commodities
• By logistic type, the target market is segmented into first party, second party, and third party
• By end user, the target market is segmented into industrial and manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and oil & gas
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the Indonesia logistics market includes Samudera, PT. Siba Surya, PT. Kamadjaja Logistics, PT Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE), PT. POS Indonesia, PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa, PT. Puninar Jaya, PT. Cardig Logistics Indonesia, PT Indika Logisitc & Support Services, and CKB Logistics.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the Indonesia Logistics Market:
1. What are the major drivers of the logistics market in Indonesia?
The major drivers of the logistics market in Indonesia include rising demand from the manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce sectors, government efforts to improve logistics infrastructure, and growing consumer demand.
2. What are the major challenges facing the logistics market in Indonesia?
Some of the major challenges facing the logistics market in Indonesia include issues with infrastructure quality, regulatory barriers, and high logistics costs.
3. Which modes of transportation dominate the logistics market in Indonesia?
Road transportation is the most dominant mode of transportation in the logistics market in Indonesia, accounting for over 80% of total logistics volume.
4. Which sectors are the major consumers of logistics services in Indonesia?
The major sectors that consume logistics services in Indonesia include manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce.
5. Which companies are the major players in the logistics market in Indonesia?
Some of the major players in the logistics market in Indonesia include JNE Express, Tiki, POS Indonesia, and J&T Express.
6. What is the outlook for the logistics market in Indonesia?
The outlook for the logistics market in Indonesia is positive, with the government's infrastructure development plans and rising consumer demand expected to drive growth in the industry. However, challenges related to infrastructure quality, regulatory barriers, and high logistics costs are likely to persist.
