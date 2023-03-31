Shaka's Up Sports to Host Autograph Signing with TAMUCC Basketball Teams

The event will take place at Brewster Street Ice House - Southside on Monday, April 3rd, at 6 pm.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shakas Up Sports is excited to announce its first community event, an autograph signing featuring the Men's and Women's Islander Basketball Teams from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The event will take place at Brewster Street Ice House - Southside on Monday, April 3rd, at 6 pm.
The Men's and Women's Islander Basketball Teams are the reigning Southland Conference Season Champions, making this event a unique opportunity for fans to meet and greet their favorite athletes. Shakas Up Sports is proud to support these talented young athletes through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) partnerships, allowing them to monetize their skills and hard work through community partnerships.
"We are thrilled to host this autograph signing event with the Islander basketball teams," said Shakas Up Sports spokesperson Ed Cantu. "It's a great opportunity for fans to meet and interact with the players who have brought so much pride and excitement to the community."
The event is Presented by community partners Brewster’s Street Ice House and is open to the public. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend. In addition to autographs, attendees can enjoy complimentary food and music at Brewster Street Ice House - Southside, a popular venue in the Corpus Christi area. The event is proudly supported by Jason's Deli, Hicks Automotive Group, and Polanco Marketing Group.
This week produced the first official opportunities brought forth by Shakas Up Sports; opportunities extended to the entire Men’s and Women’s teams. Shakas Up Sports is committed to supporting and empowering athletes through NIL partnerships, and this event is just the beginning.
Stay tuned for initiatives from Shaka's Up Sports in the near future!
Shakas Up Sports, a cutting-edge Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, is dedicated to empowering Islander student-athletes and providing fans with memorable experiences. We strive to create a supportive environment that nurtures personal and professional growth for our athletes while fostering a sense of community among fans.
For more information please visit: shakasupsports.com
