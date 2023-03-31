Facility Management Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2029 | IBM Corporation, SAP SE Archibus

Stay up to date with Facility Management Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Facility Management Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Facility Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), MCS Solutions (Belgium), Ioffice Corporation (United States), Archibus, Inc. (United States), FM System, Inc. (United States), CA Technologies, Inc. (United States), Accruent, LLC (United States), Planon Corporation (Netherlands), Trimble, Inc. (United States), Maintenance Connection (United States), JadeTrack (United States), MetricStream(United States), Facility Management eXpress (United States), eMaint (United States), Hippo CMMS (Canada), Indus Systems (United States), Autodesk (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Facility Management market to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Facility Management Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure) by Type (Unorganized, Organized) by Service Type (Hard Service, Soft Service, Other Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Facility Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 34.1 Billion at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 42.2 Billion.
Definition:
The facility management market refers to the industry that provides a range of services to businesses and organizations to manage and maintain their facilities. This includes the maintenance of buildings, equipment, and other physical assets, as well as the management of resources such as energy and water.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of IoT and analytics software for facility management
Market Drivers:
Need for organizations to manage physical assets more efficiently and cost-effectively
Market Opportunities:
Expansion into emerging markets with increasing demand for facility management services
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Facility Management Market: Unorganized, Organized
Key Applications/end-users of Facility Management Market: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure
