Federica Marchionni Rings NASDAQ Bell To Empower Women With World Woman Foundation #BreakTheRole Campaign

Federica Marchionni Rings The Bell For World Woman Foundation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Woman Foundation, a global non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, rings the opening bell at NASDAQ in Times Square on March 31st, 2023, to commemorate Women's History Month. Today, celebrating the closure of Women's History Month, the World Woman Foundation is releasing its third edition of World Woman Hour, a powerful series spotlighting female leaders worldwide. World Woman Hour's #BreakTheRole campaign - Break the mold, Be Bold - features women breaking stereotypes, mindsets, records, and expectations to build an inclusive future for all. World Woman Hour premiered at 1 pm EST on March 31 at the Grammy Museum and streamed on Youtube Live.

The Opening Bell Ring ceremony was led by World Woman Foundation Advisor Federica Marchionni – CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, the leading non-profit organization for sustainability in Fashion - and the organization's board and leadership team members. The event marks a significant milestone for the World Woman Foundation, which aims to create a world where women and girls can achieve their full potential and have equal opportunities.

"As we ring the opening bell at NASDAQ in honor of Women's History Month, we are reminded of the incredible strides women have made and the work that still needs to be done. World Woman Foundation empowers women and girls worldwide and creates a more equitable and just society. Through our World Woman Hour series and the #BreakTheRole campaign, we highlight female leaders who are breaking barriers and challenging the status quo. I am honored to be part of this organization and to support its mission of gender equality and empowerment, which is also a core pillar of the positive socio-environmental change that Global Fashion Agenda is driving," says Federica Marchionni, Advisor to the World Woman Foundation and CEO of Global Fashion Agenda.

"As crises compound, women's workforce outcomes, economic opportunities, and healthcare needs are suffering, and the risk of global gender parity backsliding and intensifying. At the current rate of progress, it will take 300 years to reach full parity, so we are bringing women leading from the frontlines by taking charge of the new future of equality, choice, and dignity for women in a bold new way. It is an honor to have Federica Marchionni ring the bell shows our collective commitment to creating a sustainable world and thriving economy that works for all," says Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

The ringing of the NASDAQ opening bell by the World Woman Foundation took place at 8:30 AM EST on March 31ST, 2023, and streamed live on NASDAQ's website.

World Woman Hour 2023 - Teaser