CEO and Founder of SHINE Angie Wilson Launches Empowering Self Image Course for Women Seeking Confidence and Success

Angie Wilson, a faith-based Life Coach, Self Image Consultant, and Beauty Industry Leader is thrilled to announce some new opportunities for personal growth within her online platform, SHINE, a faith-based online magazine designed to inspire and empower individuals. SHINE releases articles and thought-provoking content that joyfully encourages readers to explore their faith in new and exciting ways, there will now be Group Coaching Sessions and a new SELF IMAGE MAKEOVER Course called Reimagining Yourself starting in May 2023.

As a beauty industry leader , along with serving in ministry, Angie saw a common struggle in people's lives within both of her areas of expertise. This is how and why The Self Image Course was born. It’s designed for individuals who are struggling to find their identity. For teenagers, it can be a pivotal time in their lives in making decisions on who they are to become, while for adults, for example- most working/career women who are mothers, try to juggle an array of hats, meanwhile losing themselves in the process. It can be a frustrating and lonely time in a woman’s (or man’s) life. The Self Image Course is a solution for such people either younger or older- who need a re-invention of themselves. The course focuses more on mentality and inner work, creating a beautiful heart and mind within oneself. The last week of the course will in fact hold some outward and ‘makeover’ tips. You won't want to miss this time of transformation for yourself, or even do the course with a friend, daughter , or mother!

After experiencing a reinvention for herself, Angie understands the power of having a strong spiritual core, as well as how difficult it can be to develop one. With the launch of the Self Image Course and the new group coaching session, she provides accessible material that helps individuals rediscover and reimagine their purpose in life, while building a strong foundation base within their faith.

At the heart of her mission is a deep commitment to helping individuals navigate the complexities and challenges that come with growth and transformation. She believes that everyone has the potential to achieve great things. Women who are struggling to find a balance in their different responsibilities- as a wife, mother, career, in their health and faith or career, all while keeping everything relevant, then most would benefit from SHINE.

Speaking of her passion for helping others, Angie says,“It's beautiful to witness people begin to start believing in themselves.” Angie is living her best life right now, but the journey to this point was not easy. Having navigated through trying experiences in her career, and at times ‘traumatic’ personal circumstances, she has learned that all the negativity that she went through, helped develop her into who she is now.This is what has inspired her to come and help women through tough periods of their lives. And now, as a truly happy woman with a thriving home, family and career, Angie, along with her husband, Dickie, has created a unique faith based platform to inspire and teach people how to live joyful lives.

To learn more about Angie Wilson and her Self Image Course and Group Coaching Sessions visit https://shineonlinemagazine.com/.

