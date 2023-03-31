HiBy Music Unveils the Latest Addition to its Hi-Fi Music Player Line – HiBy R6 Pro II

HiBy Music, a leading global provider of portable audio electronics, has announced the launch of its latest product - the HiBy R6 Pro II. This cutting-edge device is designed to deliver exceptional sound quality and comes equipped with a range of advanced features that make it stand out in the market.

One of the key selling points of the HiBy R6 Pro II is its dual AK4499EX+AK4191 DAC, which allows for superior digital-to-analog conversion. The device also features a Class A/AB dual amplification circuit that can be freely switchable, making it compatible with a wide variety of headphones and other audio equipment.

Other standout features of the HiBy R6 Pro II include a Femtosecond precision crystal oscillator, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 5.9” 1080p large display size. The device also boasts a 5000mAh battery, which provides an extended battery life for long listening sessions.

The HiBy R6 Pro II is designed to deliver a truly authentic music listening experience, with systemwide bit-perfect architecture ensuring that every music detail is accurately reproduced. The device also supports MQA 16x unfolding, which allows for the playback of studio-quality music with increased accuracy and detail.

In addition to its advanced technical features, the HiBy R6 Pro II also offers an abstract artistic backplate and bold asymmetrical lines for the chassis, making it as visually stunning as it is functional. Moreover, the device comes with all independent 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone and line-out sockets, USB DAC/coaxial digital/line-out support, and two-way Bluetooth for added convenience.

With the HiBy R6 Pro II, Hi-Fi music lovers can experience the ultimate audio experience at a reasonable price point. The device is priced at $749 and is accompanied by a leather carry case, type-C-to-type-C charging cable, type-C-to-type-A adapter, user guide, front screen cover x2, warranty card, and QC card.

HiBy Music's HiBy R6 Pro II represents a true reimagining of Hi-Fi in both form and function and is sure to be a hit with audiophiles around the world.

Learn more at: https://store.hiby.com/

For updates, follow Hiby Inc on :

Facebook:@hibycom

Instagram @hibymusic

Twitter: @hiby_music

Media Contact

Company Name: HiBy Inc

Contact Person: William

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: store.hiby.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: HiBy Music Unveils the Latest Addition to its Hi-Fi Music Player Line - HiBy R6 Pro II