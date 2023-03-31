Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market Growth Rate by Application, Regions and Product Type 2021-2030

The nuclear bombs and missiles industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market," The nuclear bombs and missiles market was valued at $72.64 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $126.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The nuclear bombs and missiles industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts. Though nuclear weapons are not considered as a primary line of defense and first reaction weapons, they hold utmost importance during political conflicts and negotiations. Nations having nuclear capacities are releasing policies, allowing them to use nuclear weapons as they feel the need in case of disputes. Such establishments will give notable the nuclear bombs and missiles industry growth .

In addition, the global nuclear bombs and missiles market is highly regulated by investment offered by government bodies, research organizations, corporate conglomerates, and think tanks. Think tanks are research and analytical bodies that demonstrate future needs and reasons to have nuclear arsenals. These think tanks often receive funding from several sources to continue their research work. The advisory boards of these think tanks often constitute former CXOs and top management members of companies manufacturing nuclear weapons. Twelve think tanks across the globe have disclosed funding of $5.5 million to $10.2 million in 2020 from corporate giants who are manufacturing nuclear weapons.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the defense sector. The lockdown delayed delivery dates, disrupted operations, and postponed review conferences.

The cross-border conflicts and implications on Chinese governments by other nations due to Covid-19 outbreak affected the market.

Due to global pandemic, the budget allocated to R&D or new product launch was put on hold and the funding was re-allocated toward managing the Covid-19 crisis.

Major market players

Airbus Group

BAE Systems

ArianeGroup SAS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

brahmos aerospace

Northrop Grumman Corporation

mbda

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

The Boeing Company

Factors such as the rise in geopolitical conflicts and increase in defense budget allocation toward nuclear expenditure, are expected to support the nuclear bombs and missiles market growth. For instance, the U.S. allocated 5.7% of the total defense budget toward nuclear weapon spending in 2021, which is expected to rise to 8.0% of the total defense spending in 2030. The nuclear arms acquisition race by superpowers such as the U.S. and Russia to accelerate business opportunism within the coming years. In 2021, the U.S. and Russia had 5,550 and 6,255 nuclear warheads and are expected to reach 6,380 and 6,734 by 2030 respectively.

The expenditure by major companies such as Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Airbus, and Boeing, toward research, development, management, conducting exhibitions and seminars to conduct importance and feasibility of nuclear weapons will encourage nations to increase their budget allocation. In 2021, the lobbyists engaged in conducting seminars, exhibitions, and business meetings along with think tanks responsible for future planning and management received around $120 million from corporate bodies and defense organizations, supporting business potential over the coming years.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By range, the greater than 5,000km segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By status, the active segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the nuclear bombs and missiles market are Airbus, Ariane group Sas, Bae Systems, Brahmos Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mbda, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and The Boeing Company.

