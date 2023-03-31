Efficient and Safe Fume Extraction: The Benefits of Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market

Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market

Vehicle exhaust hose is a pipe that is used to remove harmful pollutants and fumes from the engine of a vehicle.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle exhaust hose is a pipe that is used to remove harmful pollutants and fumes from the engine of a vehicle. Car exhaust pipe is a flexible line used to evacuate vehicle fumes from an indoor auto repair shop. It is essential to release automobile exhaust as it includes highly toxic carbon monoxide, which is hazardous to human health. Gasoline engine exhaust emissions are the most common source of carbon monoxide, which is a colorless & odorless gas. Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in minutes, causing a person to lose consciousness and suffocate. The main purpose of vehicle exhaust hose is to remove harmful vehicle fumes from a vehicle. There are different types of vehicle exhaust hose such as manual hose, motorized hose, hose drop, and exhaust extraction.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market," The vehicle exhaust hose market was valued at $525.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $760.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030.

However, pollution is becoming a major issue due to emission of harmful gases from vehicles such as sulfur during fuel combustion and sulfur trioxide. Governments of various countries across the world are now concerned regarding the environment, and as a result, we now have emission criteria for automotive industry to be followed during design process of vehicle exhaust, in order to emit less gases into the environment. To control emission and environment, governments are focusing and promoting electric vehicles (EVs). Since EVs run on electric powered motor, they do not emit any harmful gases, this factor is going to hamper global vehicle exhaust hose market revenue growth.

Moreover, rising prices of petrol and diesel are expected to have a detrimental influence on the vehicle industry. For example, India promised at 21st Conference of the Parties to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. Furthermore, India has set a national target of 30% EV market penetration by 2030.

Benefits of Vehicle Exhaust Hoses:

Improved Air Quality: The primary benefit of vehicle exhaust hoses is that they improve air quality. By extracting harmful fumes from vehicle exhaust pipes, these hoses prevent harmful gases from accumulating in the garage or workshop. This is particularly important for mechanics who work in enclosed spaces.

Health and Safety: Vehicle exhaust hoses also help to protect the health and safety of mechanics and customers. Exhaust fumes contain toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, which can be harmful or even fatal if inhaled in large quantities.

Compliance with Regulations: In many countries, it is mandatory for automotive workshops to have vehicle exhaust hoses installed. By complying with these regulations, workshops can avoid fines and legal action.

Increased Efficiency: By using a vehicle exhaust hose, mechanics can work more efficiently. They no longer have to worry about inhaling harmful fumes, which means they can focus on the job at hand.

The use of exhaust hose as a fume extraction system is anticipated to gain traction. This is because vehicle exhaust hose is a cost-effective exhaust system as well as it can meet stringent emission regulations of the industry to avoid environmental hazards such as air pollution. It is used in automobile repair centers to lower the emissions of hazardous vehicles engine fumes and other harmful particulate matter. Moreover, vehicle exhaust hose system helps to maintain healthy working condition inside automobile garages. Rising application of vehicle exhaust hose in automobile repair centers and garages encourages major players in the market to invest more in new innovation and new product development. These factors are anticipated to boost the market revenue growth in the upcoming years.

The global vehicle exhaust hose market is segmented based on type, end-use, and region. By type, it is classified into single layer, double layer, and three layer. By end-use, it is classified into passenger cars and commercial cars. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on type, the single layer sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021

Based on end-use, the commercial cars sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

The key players included in the vehicle exhaust hose market report are Masterflex Group., Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Novaflex Group, Eurovac, Flexaust Inc., Precision Hose & Expansion Joints, BISCO Enterprise, Inc., Dayco Products, LLC, and KEMPER GmbH.

