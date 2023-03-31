Discover the Haunting World of 'Otherworldly Sweetness' in Kristin J. Wall's Latest Novel

Award-Winning author Kristin J. Wall takes readers on a spellbinding journey with "Otherworldly Sweetness."

March 30th, 2023 - "Otherworldly Sweetness" is the latest novel by Kristin J. Wall that will take readers on an adventure they will never forget. The book invites readers into the world of Viburnie, a haunting figure living in the 1800s in occidental America.

Torn between her loves for a young man named Chet, the mystery surrounding her Ma's passing, a friendship turned sour, and the disappearance of two grown men, Viburnie must come to terms with the fact that she doesn't belong. With the threat of the sky-falling things looming over their small town, Viburnie and Chet set out on horseback to assess the damage before their anticipated return at sundown.

Together, they will discover the shocking truth about the folk they thought they knew and the desolate old west town they've called home. Their journey is filled with danger as they face the cosmic things they all fear, and their love for each other is pushed to the ultimate test.

"Otherworldly Sweetness" is a beautifully crafted novel that keeps readers on the edge of their seats until the end. Kristin J. Wall's masterful storytelling will draw readers into a world unlike any other and leave them longing for more.

About The Author

Kristin J. Wall is an award-winning author and an accomplished scientist. Her debut science-fiction thriller, "Remnants," won several awards, including the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award in January 2023. Literary Titan has praised "Remnants" as "an intellectually invigorating and riveting science fiction novel."

Kristin holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from York University and a prestigious Post-Doctorate from the University of California. Her love of STEM and fiction has propelled her to become an inspiring and influential author.

When Kristin is not busy writing her latest novel, she spends her time catching up on the newest scientific discoveries and reading all the fiction she can get her hands on. Her deep understanding of science and her passion for storytelling shines through in her writing, captivating readers and critics alike.

With "Otherworldly Sweetness," Kristin J. Wall continues to showcase her talent as an award-winning author. Her unique ability to blend science and fiction has earned her a dedicated following of readers, eager to see what she will write next.

"Otherworldly Sweetness" is now available for purchase at all major book retailers.

Book Name: Otherworldly Sweetness

Author Name: Kristin J. Wall

ISBN Number: 979-8215142592

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

