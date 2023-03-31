Africa Energy Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. AFE (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and other eligible persons of the Company to acquire 19,180,000 shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.17 per share. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years. View PDF version.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

