Glucuronolactone Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Energy Drinks and Supplements Bolsters Sector

The global market size for glucuronolactone was USD 350.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market can be attributed to various factors such as the changing lifestyles, increasing awareness among consumers regarding health and fitness due to the penetration of the internet, and the growing use of glucuronolactone as a detoxifying agent in functional beverages.

Glucuronolactone is a chemical that is primarily utilized in the production of energy drinks to enhance attention and athletic performance. It is a naturally occurring substance present in small amounts in nearly all connective tissues produced by the body. Additionally, it can be synthesized in laboratories for use in food and beverages as a performance enhancer and recovery aid.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are expected to be major drivers of revenue growth for the market due to the widespread use of glucuronolactone in joint treatment to improve muscle function and mental health. This solid and white substance occurs naturally and has multiple physical and mental benefits, which have drawn the attention of the medical industry.

Furthermore, increasing health awareness due to the penetration of the internet and changing lifestyles is expected to drive market revenue growth. Glucuronolactone functions as a detoxicant, aiding in the removal of harmful substances from body cells. It is essential for healing joints and torn muscles after strains as it is a component of the body's connective tissues. Additionally, it is vital for the synthesis of Vitamin C, which enhances immunity and increases bodily resistance generally.

However, the lack of glucuronolactone in the human body can lead to a wide range of diseases such as cardiovascular disease, epilepsy, and retinal degeneration. Therefore, the rising awareness of a healthy lifestyle and glucuronolactone deficiency is causing a high demand for this product, driving market revenue growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Energy Drinks and Supplements

Glucuronolactone is a widely used ingredient in various energy drinks and supplements due to its numerous benefits. It is added to energy drinks because when combined with caffeine and taurine, it can increase energy levels and alertness. In addition, glucuronolactone is utilized as a supplement to improve alertness, prevent mental fatigue, and support joint and tendon health. According to studies, taking a pre-workout energy supplement containing glucuronolactone, caffeine, taurine, beta-alanine, creatine, and amino acids 10 minutes before resistance exercises resulted in a significant improvement in workout performance.

Restraint:

Awareness of Glucuronolactone Side Effects

Glucuronolactone-based products may have side effects such as anxiety, insomnia, muscle twitching, and an increased heart rate, which could be harmful to individuals with high blood pressure. Research suggests that a safe dose for glucuronolactone supplementation is between 500 to 600 mg per day. However, when taken in high doses, it can cause various side effects, including headaches, stomach cramps, and irritation. Furthermore, high doses of glucuronolactone have been linked to aggressive behavior and insomnia, which could hinder market growth.

Application Insights

The global glucuronolactone market is segmented by application into preservatives, antioxidants, energy supplements, processing aids and additives, and others. In 2021, the antioxidants segment had the largest revenue share. Glucuronolactone is known to protect the liver by improving glucuronidation detoxification pathway, reducing liver tissue damage and inflammation, and boosting the activity of antioxidant liver enzymes. It also helps in detoxifying the body from harmful chemicals, hormones, and pollutants, driving the revenue growth of this segment.

End-use Insights

The global glucuronolactone market is segmented by end-use into dietary supplements, energy drinks, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and functional food. The dietary supplements segment had the largest revenue share in 2021. Supplements containing glucuronolactone help in weight training and bodybuilding, enabling athletes to work out longer and more intensely, leading to improvements in physical performance, strength, muscular mass, and body composition. The energy drink segment is expected to have a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, as glucuronolactone is known to increase energy levels when mixed with other ingredients such as taurine and caffeine. Glucuronolactone also helps to enhance aerobic and anaerobic performance, driving the revenue growth of this segment.

Regional Insights

Based on regional analysis, the North America market had the largest revenue share in 2021, due to the increasing desire for a healthy lifestyle and the rising demand for healthy energy drinks and supplements, particularly for patients suffering from lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a fast growth rate during the forecast period, due to rising investments and development of energy drink companies using glucuronolactone as their key ingredient. The Europe market is expected to have a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, with rising innovation by key companies, such as Coca-Cola's development of its first energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand in the UK, using glucuronolactone to compete with Red Bull, Lucozade, and Monster.

Competitive Landscape

The global glucuronolactone market has a consolidated competitive landscape, with only a few key players operating on both global and regional levels. These players are focused on developing new products and forming strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and gain a strong position in the global market. Some of the major players in the market are Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, Foodchem International Corporation, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co., Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Roquette Freres, Shandong Fuyang Bio-Tech CO.LTD., Actylis, Suzhou Fifth Pharmaceutical Factory Co.

Market players are driving market growth by taking initiatives. For instance, on 2 August 2022, PepsiCo invested USD 550 million in the functional energy drink Celsius as part of its strategy to focus on the energy category and leverage an opportunity to jointly promote industry development and innovation. A long-term strategic distribution partnership was also formed between the two companies, with PepsiCo taking over US distribution and becoming the preferred partner internationally.

