Gravity Launches Its New 3D Platformer Game, 'ALTF42' on Steam Early Access

Gravity GRVY, a global game company, released its new 3D platformer game, 'ALTF42', as an Early Access version on Steam on March 31, 2023.

Gravity will take charge of services related to 'ALTF42', a permadeath-style 3D platformer genre game developed by PUMKIM, a Korean game developer, based on the global publishing know-how it has accumulated over the years. ALTF42 is the official follow-up to 'ATLF4' and features an even higher level of difficulty with more dangerous traps than the previous version. The previous one, ALTF4, gained a great popularity from users around the world, topping the list in STOVE review ratings and 70,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch.

As the game is named after the shortcut for forced shutdown, 'ALT+F4', it constantly stimulates the desire to forcefully close the game throughout the play. The game is cleared when the knight character breaks through stages with various traps and reaches a specific destination without losing its life. This game is attracting the attention of many global users due to its insurmountable difficulty in contrast to the simple operation method.

In the Steam Early Access version of ALTF42, although users are only allowed to play certain stages of the game, they can experience most of the core systems. In this version, only two languages, Korean and English, are supported, and game systems such as items, costumes, traps, and supported languages will be gradually supplemented through regular updates.

Yoo Joon, Business Team Leader at Gravity, said, "Gravity is showcasing ALTF42, the official follow-up to ALTF4, which has been loved by many users across the world. I highly recommend trying out the game, as users can experience most of the game's systems in advance, even in the Early Access version that will be released this time. Starting with ALTF42, we plan to introduce console titles of various genres sequentially, as we have signed global publishing contracts for these titles. We kindly request your continued interest and support."

Gravity Co., Ltd is a Korean game company established in April 2000 and a global game company listed on NASDAQ (GRVY). The number of global cumulative accounts of Ragnarok IP, Gravity's representative IP, recorded more than 120 million as of September 30, 2022.

