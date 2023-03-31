OneStop Computer And Audio Visual Rentals Announces A New, Exciting Partnership

USA - OneStop Computer and Audio Visual Rentals is excited to announce that they have partnered with Verizon through their Wireless Connectivity Partner Program. This will allow OneStop to offer the same data plans Verizon offers. They are making a big push into the cellular rental space with Verizon's latest 4G and 5G data plans. OneStop has everything that can help a business rent wireless capabilities from 4G wireless routers to 5G Mifi Hotspots, even cellular iPads. The Verizon Partner Network combines reliable technology solutions and flexible models to help businesses offer their customers a streamlined experience. Initial offerings in partnership with Verizon connectivity include the following: Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G - Hotspot

Inseego Skyus 160NE Celular Wireless Router

Cradlepoint IBR600B 4G LTE Cat 4 Modem

Apple iPad 9th Gen Cellular / Wifi OneStop will continue to expand in the future. With this partnership, OneStop is one step closer to their goal of providing everything a business needs when renting equipment for corporate events. Quality Rental Equipment OneStop offers the latest quality equipment that has been proven to be reliable time and time again. They do everything possible to ensure the equipment won’t cause issues during customer events. Every piece of equipment goes through a thorough multi-point inspection every time it arrives back in their warehouse to make sure when it arrives it is in 100% working order. This inspection ensures customers will not have issues with laptops, TVs, or other devices they rent from OneStop Computer & Audio Visual Rentals. Devices OneStop rent out include:

Laptops

Tablets

Desktop computers

TVs

Monitors

Projectors

Channel Mixers

Wireless Microphones

Speakers

Cords

Mobile hotspots

Software

Converters

TV stands

Printers

Copiers

Tech accessories

Gaming and eSports equipment

Examples of tech brands carried by OneStop are as follows:

Apple

Lenovo

HP

Sharp

Nec

Dell

Panasonic

QSC

Shure

Mackie

Da-Lite

Microsoft

Logitech

TP-Link

Cradlepoint

Clients interested in renting products from other brands can reach out to OneStop and speak with a representative. OneStop also encourages potential clients to call if they cannot find the necessary equipment.

Knowledgeable Staff

OneStop takes great pride in their staff. Everyone they hire is highly motivated to deliver an excellent customer experience, from account managers to delivery staff and technicians. Their main goal is to ensure the whole process is as smooth and seamless as possible. All staff have cell phones and want to help out at any time customers need. 24/7 customer service isn’t just a catchy phrase, so renters can feel free to call, text, or email anytime they need support.

Whether customers have a question that needs to be answered or are struggling to set up a rented device, the team will ensure that clients receive the customer service they’ve become accustomed to from OneStop Computer & Audio Visual Rentals. Choosing OneStop means choosing quality equipment and knowledgeable staff without breaking the bank. The staff covers everything clients need— no hidden surprises and just the right equipment for any event.

About OneStop Computer and Audio Visual Rentals

OneStop's aim is to be a true one-stop shop for those looking to rent equipment for corporate events. They are an AV rental company whose mission is to provide customers with the greatest rental experience by providing high-quality, worry-free equipment and ensuring every customer focuses on their event— not the equipment. Their computer rental services make it easy and affordable to run a business, allowing owners to rent computers as needed instead of investing in rarely used equipment. OneStop also offers same-day delivery in most major US cities.

Businesses can trust the OneStop Computer & Audio Visual Rentals team for their next conference, presentation, trade show, or other events. Whether they require a microphone rental, TV rental, tech accessories, or larger equipment, business owners can find devices to meet their needs and stay within the budget through OneStop’s expansive catalog.

Low Price Guarantee

OneStop AV understands that no company has an unlimited budget. They strive to maintain competitive pricing without sacrificing rental or service quality. They offer price matching with up to a 10% discount on matching services or rentals.

Businesses that need a short-term wireless connectivity solution can contact OneStop Computer and Audio Visual Rentals today through the information below.

Contact Information

A computer rental shouldn’t be challenging. OneStop walks customers through the process from start to finish and everything in between. Businesses ready to plan their next big event should let the experienced tech team at OneStop Computer & Audio Visual Rentals provide them with the equipment necessary to impress their clients, prospects, contractors, vendors, or employees.

Interested parties can call 800-782-1706, email info@onestopav.com, or fill out a contact form on OneStop’s website.