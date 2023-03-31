Bancoli Announces Unique 1:1 Backing for USD Custody, Ensuring the Highest Level of Security and Reliability for Funds

Following recent disruptions in the ﬁnancial industry, such as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Bancoli reafﬁrms its strong commitment to providing clients with the highest level of fund security and reliability. In the ever-changing and challenging ﬁnancial landscape, Bancoli takes a proactive approach to safeguarding businesses’ ﬁnancial assets. Bancoli proudly presents the exclusive 1:1 backing for Bancoli USD Custody, offering clients an outstanding level of security, up to US$125 million per account holder.

A representative from Bancoli stated, "As a global ﬁnancial services provider, Bancoli recognizes that fund security is critical not only for businesses, but also for their entire commercial network. Our unique 1:1 backing with short-term US government obligations for Bancoli USD Custody ensures the highest level of fund security and reliability, a vital component for businesses operating on a global scale. Our strategy not only supports the success and growth of our clients, but also aims to strengthen the integrity of the global ﬁnancial system. By giving businesses the conﬁdence they need to focus on expansion and performance, we are delivering on our commitment to help strengthen the ﬁnancial ecosystem to make it stronger, more globally resilient and prosperous."

Bancoli's 1:1 backing is an industry-ﬁrst solution that addresses the critical needs of corporate account holders. The coverage provided in Bancoli USD Custody exceeds the backing offered by FDIC-insured bank accounts in traditional U.S. ﬁnancial institutions, by 500 times. When compared to traditional European banks, the coverage is even more substantial, being over 1,000 times higher. This exceptional level of security exempliﬁes Bancoli's unwavering commitment to providing its clients with the ultimate backing for their funds. By introducing such a distinctive solution, Bancoli is not only setting the industry benchmark, but also playing a crucial role in fostering a more stable and secure ﬁnancial ecosystem that beneﬁts all stakeholders.

Combined with its 1:1 backing, Bancoli offers its clients a number of features and beneﬁts, including highly competitive conversion rates, cutting-edge cash ﬂow tools, and access to the Global Business Account from more than 170 countries. With its extensive global reach and multi-currency capabilities, Bancoli is uniquely equipped to meet the diverse needs of companies involved in international transactions.

