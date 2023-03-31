Partners Value Investments L.P. Announces 2022 Annual Results

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,795 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments L.P. (the “Partnership”, TSX: PVF.UN TSX:PVF.PR.U) announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are stated in US dollars.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.1 billion compared to net income of $31 million in the prior year. Net income was higher in the current period primarily due to a special non-cash distribution received from Brookfield Corporation (the “Corporation”, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc.). On December 9, 2022, the Corporation completed the distribution of a 25% interest in its asset management business through Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager”), which was incorporated and publicly listed for the purpose of holding an interest in this business. As part of this distribution, the Partnership received one share of the Manager for every four shares held of the Corporation. As a result, the Partnership recognized non-cash dividend income of $1.0 billion from the Corporation in its Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Income of $1.1 billion was attributable to the Equity Limited Partners ($13.78 per Equity LP unit) and income of $6.9 million was attributable to Preferred Limited Partners. Excluding the impact of special distributions received in 2022 and 2021 (December 31, 2021 – $46 million related to the spinoff of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.), net income increased by approximately $93 million compared to 2021 due to higher foreign currency gains related to the Partnership’s preferred shares and corporate borrowings and tax recoveries in the current year.
As at December 31, 2022, the market prices of a Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BN) and Manager (NYSE/TSX: BAM) share were $31.46 and $28.67, respectively. As at March 29, 2023, the market prices of a BN and BAM share were $31.19 and $31.39, respectively.
Effective March 31, 2023, Rachel Powell will be replaced by Jason Weckwerth as Chief Financial Officer of the Partnership.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
For the years ended December 31
(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|Investment income
|Dividends
|$
|1,120,641
|$
|117,629
|Other investment income
|6,694
|5,361
|1,127,335
|122,990
|Expenses
|Operating expenses
|(2,359
|)
|(3,249
|)
|Financing costs
|(9,789
|)
|(8,896
|)
|Retractable preferred share dividends
|(39,753
|)
|(33,628
|)
|(51,901
|)
|(45,773
|)
|Other items
|Investment valuation gains (losses)
|10,653
|(5,739
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|(3,363
|)
|(4,070
|)
|Current tax (expense) recovery
|(19,990
|)
|7,816
|Deferred tax recovery (expense)
|21,439
|(15,024
|)
|Foreign currency gains (losses)
|37,272
|(28,706
|)
|Net income
|$
|1,121,445
|$
|31,494
Change in Net Book Value
The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:
|
For the years ended December 31
(Thousands, except per unit amounts)
|2022
|2021
|Total
|Per Unit
|Total
|Per Unit
|Net book value, beginning of period1
|$
|7,482,738
|$
|92.47
|$
|4,777,152
|$
|54.25
|Net income2
|1,114,558
|24,606
|Other comprehensive (loss) income2
|(3,910,893
|)
|2,508,092
|Adjustment for impact of warrant3
|(25,355
|)
|2,842
|Re-organization
|—
|663,678
|Equity LP repurchases
|(4,224
|)
|(493,632
|)
|Net book value, end of period1,4
|$
|4,656,824
|$
|57.60
|$
|7,482,738
|$
|92.47
Financial Profile
The Partnership’s principal investments are an ownership interest in approximately 132 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of the Corporation and approximately 33 million Class A Voting Shares of the Manager. These holdings represent an 8% interest as at December 31, 2022 in both entities. In addition, the Partnership owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.
The information in the following table has been extracted from the Partnership’s Consolidated Statements of Financial Position:
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As at
(Thousands, US dollars)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|185,722
|$
|80,704
|Accounts receivable and other assets
|31,270
|65,418
|Deferred tax asset
|1,604
|—
|Investment in Brookfield Corporation1
|4,149,188
|7,869,681
|Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.2
|934,183
|—
|Other investments carried at fair value
|328,264
|344,983
|$
|5,630,231
|$
|8,360,786
|Liabilities and equity
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|$
|36,860
|$
|7,693
|Corporate borrowings
|220,711
|236,513
|Preferred shares3
|905,132
|835,019
|Deferred tax liability
|—
|23,431
|1,162,703
|1,102,656
|Equity
|Equity Limited Partners
|4,304,516
|7,105,075
|General Partner
|1
|1
|Preferred Limited Partners
|153,049
|153,054
|Non-controlling interests
|9,962
|—
|4,467,528
|7,258,130
|$
|5,630,231
|$
|8,360,786
For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5141.
Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Partnership’s potential future income taxes.
Although the Partnership believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Partnership to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Partnership’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.
The Partnership cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Partnership’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.