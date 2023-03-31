Value Transformation LLC Collaborated with GEP to add Product and Project Management to GEP’s Procurement expertise

The collaboration started on Sept 1, 2022.

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Value Transformation LLC, a provider of product development and production consulting services, announced today that it had signed a contract with GEP, a global expert in procurement.

The collaboration will bring together the expertise of both companies to provide clients with a comprehensive and integrated approach to product development. GEP's experience in procurement will complement Value Transformation's focus on product and manufacturing line development, resulting in a more efficient and effective product development and optimization process.

"We are thrilled to be working with GEP," said Jon M Quigley, Principle of Value Transformation LLC. "Their expertise in procurement management complements our product development and product management expertise and will be a valuable asset to GEP clients. We look forward to the successful outcomes this collaboration will bring."

The collaboration began September 1, 2022, and focuses on serving clients’ cost improvement efforts in the technology, automotive, and consumer goods industries.

For more details, contact Jon M Quigley at Jon.Quigley@ValueTransform.com or call 336-963-0119

About Value Transformation LLC

Value Transformation LLC provides product development services, offering a comprehensive range of consulting services, including design, engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing readiness.

The company focuses on innovation and efficiency, helping clients bring products to market while growing in-house expertise.

Learn more about Value Transformation LLC at: www.valuetransform.com

About GEP

A leading provider of innovative procurement and supply chain software. A global supply chain and operations consulting powerhouse. A best-of-breed provider of managed procurement and supply chain services. GEP is all of these and more.

One of the spokesperson of GEP said “Because real solutions require more than a hammer, GEP has organized itself and its offerings around achieving the best results for its customers – quickly, easily, efficiently. One partner. Comprehensive solutions. Amazing results.”

To know more about GEP, visit: www.gep.com