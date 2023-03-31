Increased Fungus Safety and Healthcare Protection with Rhamnolipid

Biosurfactants

Emerging biosurfactants have potential to reduce fungal infections in healthcare

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Going into a hospital can be dangerous. Beyond the disease or ailment, which caused the hospital admission, over one million deaths occur inside hospitals from fungal infections. Common fungal strains include Candida and Aspergillus and may be life-threatening to people with compromised immune systems, such as those suffering from cancer, diabetes, immune disorders, and organ transplant recipients. In addition, according to the National Institute of Health, 1.7 million people become ill from Sepsis and over 270,000 people die as a result of these hospital infections.

Rhamnolipid is a biosurfactant, which is naturally-produced, non-toxic, and environmentally-friendly. According to the National Institute of Health, rhamnolipids markedly reduced the growth of fungus in both the yeast and thread form. This inhibitive effect was similarly obtained with verticillium dahliae, a representative member of dimorphic fungi confirming the effectiveness of rhamnolipids in the two growth forms.

With information from the U.S. Center for Disease Control, a dangerous and strongly drug resistant fungus is spreading rapidly in long-term care hospitals and other health facilities caring for people who are quite ill. Fungal infections from the yeast strain, Candida Auris tripled nationally from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021 according to CDC data. Cases where a person carries the fungus, yet is not infected nearly quadrupled from 1,077 to 4,040 in the same period. Preliminary data suggests the numbers have continued to rise.

Saving Lives

Entering a hospital for an illness is a major life event. Combating the illness requires strong mental focus, family support, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals. When a patient becomes ill with a fungal infection, then they are simultaneously fighting the original non-fungal illness plus the compound effect of the two illnesses together, which is a third condition. When this concurrent illness condition occurs, many people suffer and die from the impact of the fungus, which not a part of the treatment for their original illness. Rhamnolipid is showing promise for reducing these infections, so patients and healthcare providers can remain focused on treating the original non-fungal disease.

Company

Based in Tampa, FL, Biosurfactants LLC consists of an experienced team of biosurfactant professionals, who having been researching rhamnolipid biosurfactant production processes and indoor applications to solve healthcare and assisted living facility conditions since 2003. The team is developing innovative artificial intelligence, machine learning, algorithms, software programs and biosurfactant applications for the healthcare industry.

The company welcomes discussions with journalists and investors to learn more about this breakthrough technology and how it can be used to create a cleaner and safer world.