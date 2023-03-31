Disciple releases new song “Bad Words” alongside preorder of upcoming album Skeleton Psalms

Skeleton Psalms is due out from BEC Recordings on April 28, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TENN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disciple has released the new song “Bad Words,” the latest track from forthcoming album Skeleton Psalms, which is due out from BEC Recordings on April 28. Along with the new song, the band launched vinyl and CD preorders. You can stream “Bad Words” and find all preorder and presave options at https://ffm.bio/disciple.
“Bad Words” is a blistering rocker touting a subversive message about what we are and aren’t allowed to say.
“We really like to write songs that make people excited about their faith,” band lead singer and founder Kevin Young shares. “Hopefully, not make people annoying, abusive or violent Christians. More that they’ve set the constitution of their heart to where they are unashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ: I am going to love you. I’m going to love you no matter your political party, or your race, or any other kind of adjective that separates you from someone else. For God so loved the world, and therefore I so love the world.”
He continues, “But if you think it’s a bad word for me to say Jesus? I just need you to know that I’m going to say what I believe, because of my love and my passion for Him and my love and my passion for people. That they need to know that there is a God. And He did not come to the world to condemn the world, but He came to the world to save them. That’s our message: this bad word known as Jesus.”
“Jesus
The Ghost that haunts my house
That drives my demons out
The only hope for me
Is found in just one name.”
Like the rest of the album, “Bad Words” was created in house: produced by guitarist Josiah Prince at his studio The Ranch, written by Kevin Young, Andrew Stanton (guitar) and Josiah Prince, with drums from Joey West and additional backing vocal support from touring bassist Marco Pera. The band called on mix engineer Nick Rad (Skillet) and mastering engineer Sam Moses (Tenth Avenue North) to round out the creative team.
The song follows the release of “Promise to Live” and “The Executioner,” which just recently topped CMW’s Christian Rock chart. The band also just wrapped a stint on Winter Jam Tour, playing 40 arenas around the country. Currently, in addition to preparing for the release of Skeleton Psalms on April 28, Disciple is playing both rock sets and leading worship through their other musical project Honor & Glory. You can find a full list of tour dates at disciplerocks.com/tour.
