James Kirgin of James Kirgin Consultants expands workforce in property management consulting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- 'Expierienced business individuals on your team is always an asset. " says Jim Kirgin , Especially one with 20 years of customer service to strenghten the character of our group" . In April 2023, Jason Perlett will join Vacation Properties and work together with James Kirgin Consulting providing professional property management consulting.This group is will team up to represent clients in : California, Nevada, Oregon ,Colorado and northern Florida. Owner and propietor of Mr. Tees Promotions, Mr Jason Perlett, will be heading a property management group working exclusively with Vacation Property management .Jim Kirgin stated, " 20 years in client management is invaluable. At James Kirgin Consultants , we are delighted to be working with Jason Perlett, as we expand and fortify our team. These are 2 partners with experience in people. "James Kirgin Consulting offers professional property management consulting, with offices in Panama City Florida, Carson City and Vail Colorado.In April of 2023 , James Wallace Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting will lead a group of real estate management professionals to offer the first : Vail View Tour, a Property Guide Seminar in Eagle Vail Colorado.