Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce First-Ever DVD, Live At The Ancienne Belgique On Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records

The CD & DVD Set Highlights Live Electrifying Renditions Spanning Their Prolific Career Including Blistering First Single “Shine A Light On Me Brother”
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just weeks after the release of their celebrated EP One Of A Kind, Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced Live At The Ancienne Belgique, their first-ever live DVD, out 4/21 via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live album captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The tour had been postponed for nearly two years due to the pandemic, so by the time the band hit the stage in Brussels, 50+ performances into the tour, they were a well-oiled machine ready to blow the roof off the place. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release.
Watch the official live music video for “Shine A Light On Me Brother” NOW PRE-ORDER Live At The Ancienne Belgique
Stream “Shine A Light On Me Brother” live HERE
“A lot of time and effort went into our show at the Ancienne Belgique,” comments frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “We had been meaning to make a live album for years, so we saw this as an opportunity to document and release unique, more evolved versions of our songs.”
To celebrate the announcement, Robert Jon & The Wreck have released the first live video from the show for “Shine a Light on Me Brother,” originally the title track of their 2021 studio album. “’Shine’ is always an exhilarating song to play live,” Robert Jon adds. “There are a lot of moving pieces and even a time change between the verse and chorus. Without the horns from the studio recording, it definitely has more of a ‘rock’ feel to it in a live setting. This song also features the talents of two backup singers, which added a lot to our sound!”
Their very recent dynamic new EP release of One Of A Kind, out now on all digital platforms, received rave reviews from all over the world and help catapult the band’s awareness into new heights. Featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), One Of A Kind showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck’s wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic “Come At Me” and the captivating, Americana-infused “Who Can You Love,” to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock track “Pain No More.”
The One Of A Kind EP was the first taste of a slate of new material that Robert Jon & The Wreck will roll out over the next year and beyond. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band for their tour and in studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Having just wrapped up a run of performances throughout the southeast, Robert Jon & The Wreck will return to the road next month opening up for Blackberry Smoke. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Live At The Ancienne Belgique
1. The Devil Is Your Only Friend
2. Do You Remember
3. Henry Guitar Solo
4. Hey Hey Mama
5. She's A Fighter
6. Blame It On The Whiskey
7. Old Friend
8. Shine A Light On Me Brother
9. Oh Miss Carolina
10. Steve Keyboard Solo
11. The Death Of Me
12. Don't Let Me Go
13. Tired Of Drinking Alone
14. Cold Night
2023 US TOUR DATES
* Opening for Blackberry Smoke
*4/13/2023 TempleLive – Fort Smith, AR
*4/14/2023 Arlington Live – Arlington TX
*4/15/2023 KC Live – Kansas City MO
*4/16/2023 TempleLive – Wichita KS
*4/27/2023 Charleston Music Hall – Charleston SC
*4/28/2023 Albany Municipal Auditorium – Albany GA
*4/30/2023 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa OK
5/1/23 Joplin, MO - The Coda Concert House
5/3/23 San Antonio, TX - Sam’s Burger Joint
5/5/23 Mckinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary
5/6/23 Houston, TX - The Continental Club
5/7/23 Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas
5/9/23 Little Rock, AR - Stickyz
5/10/23 Memphis, TN - Hernando’s Hide-A-Way
5/11/23 Mccaysville, GA - Tooneys
5/12/23 Greenville, SC- Artisphere Festival
5/13/23 Thurmond, NC - Jones von Drehel Vineyards & Winery
5/14/23 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.