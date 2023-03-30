FTC Sends Payments to Consumers Deceived by False ‘Made in USA’ Claims for DreamCloud Mattresses

The Federal Trade Commission is sending payments totaling nearly $45,000 to consumers who purchased DreamCloud mattresses sold by Resident Home, LLC, the parent company of Nectar Sleep, which used misleading “Made in USA” claims to pitch its products to consumers.

The FTC has begun sending checks to consumers who were affected. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days.

In the next few months, the FTC will be contacting an additional 12,300 consumers who bought DreamCloud mattresses and may be eligible for a payment. Consumers who believe that they may be eligible and want more information about the claims process can contact the administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 844-798-0740. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The FTC sued Resident Home and its owner, Ran Reske, in October 2021. In the company’s promotional material, Resident Home and Reske claimed that their DreamCloud mattresses were “proudly made with 100 percent USA-made premium quality materials.” But, according to the complaint, these claims were false or misleading, and violated the FTC Act. The FTC alleged all DreamCloud mattresses were finished overseas and, in some cases, wholly imported or used significant imported materials.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2022, Commission actions led to more than $392 million in refunds to consumers across the country.