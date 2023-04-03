“Winkles & Flam: Platinum” Kicks Off 10 Weeks of Daily Auctions on OpenSea

"Winkles & Flam: Platinum" comprises 253 auctions over 10 weeks
Winkles & Flam™, the Cosplaying Canadian Kitties™, are the first original cartoon duo of the web3 space
The 253-piece WINKLES & FLAM: PLATINUM collection launches today on OpenSea, kicking off 10 weeks of daily auctions for ultra-limited, 1:1 Digital Collectibles.
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • Winkles & Flam™, the ‘Cosplaying Canadian Kitties™,’ are the First Original Cartoon Duo of the web3 space
• Created by Sphynx Ink Inc., which comprises Oscar®-Nominated Filmmaker Adam Benzine (HBO’s Spectres of the Shoah) & BAFTA®-Winning Illustrator Dele Nuga (The BBC’s The Clangers)
• Non-PFP and Non-Generative, Winkles & Flam: Platinum™ is an Ultra-Limited, 253-piece Digitibles Collection, comprising Hand-Drawn Illustrations & Unique Variants
• OpenSea will host 253 Winkles & Flam: Platinum Auctions across 70 days, with each weekly set of images drawing inspiration from an iconic video game
TORONTO, CANADA: Canadian art collective Sphynx Ink Inc. today launches the 253-piece Winkles & Flam: Platinum collection on OpenSea, kicking off 10 weeks of daily auctions for ultra-limited 1:1 Digital Collectibles.
Created by Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Adam Benzine and BAFTA®-winning illustrator Dele Nuga, Winkles & Flam – the ‘Cosplaying Canadian Kitties’ – are the first original cartoon duo of the web3 space. Sibling hairless Sphynx cats who dress up in homemade, video game-inspired outfits, the project features original, hand-drawn art and a unique release structure. It is not a PFP (Profile Picture) offering. Nor does it use generative elements.
Season 1 will run across 10 weeks, with five Platinum auctions each weekday; free Winkles cards given away on Saturdays, and fixed-price Flam cards sold on Sundays. Sphynx Ink Inc. recently partnered with OpenSea’s curated “Drops” platform to launch a limited-edition Season Pass for the first season’s core cards.
Winkles & Flam Creator Adam Benzine says: “With our weekly release strategy, we’re aiming to avoid the pitfalls of projects that mint out on day one and then vanish, which we know leaves buyers feeling frustrated and ripped-off. Taking the time to develop our sibling Sphynx kitties properly will serves us and our audience much better in the long-run.”
Winkles & Flam Co-Creator Dele Nuga adds: “We believe now is the time for original characters, strong narrative, quality and reliability, led by doxxed creators with a proven track record.”
The weekly free mint cards (featuring Winkles), fixed-priced cards (featuring Flam), and the Season Pass are all minted on Polygon. The Winkles & Flam: Platinum cards (unique 1:1s featuring the duo together in playful scenarios) are auctioned on Ethereum.
New artwork will be unveiled on a daily basis and each Platinum auction will run for 24 hours, with no reserve. Check out winklesandflam.com for more info.
(NOTE: Winkles is the pink kitty with blue eyes. Flam is the grey kitten with green eyes.)
LINKS:
Winkles & Flam: Platinum auctions on OpenSea: opensea.io/collection/winklesandflam-platinum
Winkles & Flam Season 1 Pass on OpenSea: opensea.io/collection/winklesandflam-seasonpass/drop
Winkles & Flam Official Site: winklesandflam.com
Winkles & Flam LinkTree: linktr.ee/winklesandflam
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.