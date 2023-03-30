Black Sheep Ammunition to build new facility in Union, investing $2.9 million and creating 17 jobs

Black Sheep Ammunition, a new manufacturer of small caliber ammunition for outdoor enthusiasts, announced today it will build a production facility in Union, investing $2.9 million and creating 17 new jobs.

“It’s always exciting to see companies creating jobs here in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our ongoing commitment to strengthening Missouri’s workforce and improving our infrastructure continues to attract quality employers and make a positive difference for our economy. We welcome Black Sheep Ammunition to Union and look forward to the benefits it will bring to the area.”

Black Sheep Ammo is making use of a previously vacant building on Washington Avenue in Union. The company operates under St. Louis-based B-2 Management and plans to officially open the location later this year.

“We believe everything happens for a reason and we are thrilled fate brought us to Union,” said Matt Bishop of B2 Management. “We look forward to the continued support and partnerships with everyone that has contributed and everyone who will contribute!”

“Black Sheep Ammunition’s investment in Union is great news for the local economy,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Our team’s work is always focused on expanding opportunities through economic growth. We’re grateful to improve the lives of Missourians by assisting with projects that bring new investments and jobs to the places they call home.”

For this expansion, Black Sheep Ammunition will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED's current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED's website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.