Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,082 in the last 365 days.

California’s Latino Caucus turns 50. What they’ve accomplished, and their priorities ahead

Most recently, the caucus pushed for the appointment of Patricia Guerrero as chief justice of the California Supreme Court and the state’s first Latino U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. “I am honored to stand on the shoulders of great Latino leaders that came before me, and I look forward to the next 50 years,” Padilla said in a statement.

You just read:

California’s Latino Caucus turns 50. What they’ve accomplished, and their priorities ahead

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more