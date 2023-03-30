Amadou Sall Honored with Prestigious Barka Award and Ten Diaspora Leaders Receive Luminaire Awards at African Diaspora Investment Symposium

The African Diaspora Network demonstrated its dedication to leading diaspora philanthropy, investment, and innovation at the just concluded African Diaspora Investment Symposium (ADIS) with its diverse panel discussions, keynote addresses, and the presentation of its Barka and Luminarie awards to distinguished Africans and Diasporans.

The African Diaspora Network (ADN) demonstrated its dedication to leading diaspora philanthropy, investment, and innovation at the just concluded African Diaspora Investment Symposium (ADIS) with its diverse panel discussions, keynote addresses, and the presentation of its Barka and Luminarie awards to distinguished Africans and Diasporans.

This year, the Barka Award was presented on Thursday the 23rd of March 2023 to Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall for his leadership and contribution to healthcare development in Senegal and Africa. Dr. Sall is the CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal and director of the World Health Organization (WHO) collaborating center for Arboviruses and viral hemorrhagic fever.

"I can't think of a more deserving recipient of the Barka Award than my dear colleague and friend, Amadou Sall. As one of the world's top scientific and public health leaders on emerging diseases and epidemics, Amadou has made cutting-edge contributions in developing and disseminating diagnostic and control tools for viral diseases like Ebola, Chikungunya, Dengue and COVID-19. The African Diaspora Network thanks Amadou for all he has done and continues to do to build the Africa we want," says Kedest Tesfagiorgis, Deputy Director of Global Partnerships and Grand Challenges, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall has a deep and abiding love for our continent and its people, and a singular determination to secure our health. In the face of adversity and skepticism, he confidently corralled African excellence and energy to tackle the most difficult infectious diseases challenges with which we are faced, adopting a holistic approach that encompasses everything from education to product innovation and everyone from administrative to scientific staff," says Ndeye Makalou, Head of Health Equity- Genentech Commercial, Medical and Government Affairs at Roche Genentech.

In addition, ten distinguished Africans and Diasporans who continue to make high-level impact on a global scale and demonstrate their commitment to advance the African continent received the coveted Luminaire Awards. The Luminaire Awards were presented on Friday the 24th of March 2023 to Yohannes Assefa, Board of Directors, Ethiopia Diaspora Trust Fund; Twum Djin, Head of Engineering, Payments Conversion at Stripe; Dr. Josephine Fubara, Chief Science Officer, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare; Dr. Josh Ghaim, Founder and Managing Partner, Ignite Venture Studio; Board Chairman, African Diaspora Network; Dr. Ndeye Makalou, Head of Health Equity- Genentech Commercial, Medical and Government Affairs at Roche Genentech; Hugh Molotsi, Investor, Founder and CEO, Ujama; Chike Nwoffiah, Creative Ambassador, City of San José & Founding Director, Silicon Valley African Film Festival (SVAFF); Abbey Omokhodion, CFO; Innocent Shumba, US-West EY Private Leader and Assurance Partner, Ernst & Young; and Kedest Tesfagiorgis, Deputy Director of Global Partnerships & Grand Challenges, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Josephine's dedication to improving healthcare is truly inspiring. She has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at expanding access to medicines and improving health outcomes for underserved communities," says Michael Thompson, Pain Science Category Head; LATAM Innovation Head; Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi. "Her vision and passion have motivated our team to work tirelessly to achieve our shared goal of making a difference in people's lives. She is a natural leader who leads by example. She is always available to offer guidance and support, and she creates an environment of inclusiveness and collaboration. Her ability to bring people together and inspire them to work towards a common goal is truly remarkable."

"Yohannes has been one of the strongest champions of the diaspora by highlighting their contribution to the development of Africa and raising awareness on the opportunities for investments in Ethiopia and beyond. He is most deserving to be recognized as one of the 2023 African Diaspora Luminaire Awardees. Congratulations to Yohannes on this achievement!" says Mimi Alemayehou, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth, Mastercard Inc.

The Barka and Luminaires awardees were honored during a private awards dinner held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Santa Clara University. The dinner included lauding awardees and robust discussions on diaspora engagement.

ADN has convened over 10,000 people from over 80 countries at the annual ADIS convenings over the last eight years to discuss issues critical to development in Africa including entrepreneurship, investment, innovation, and human capital development.

About African Diaspora Network

Founded in 2010, African Diaspora Network (ADN) is a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit that promotes entrepreneurship and economic development on the African continent and in the communities where the African diaspora live. We bring together Africans on the continent, in the diaspora, and friends of Africa to actualize their full potential, activate their entrepreneurial spirit, and strategically mobilize financial and intellectual resources to ensure a brighter future for the African continent. Learn more about ADN visiting http://www.africandiasporanetwork.org.

