Balance Grille Looks to Continue Franchise Expansion Plans in Home State of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Grille , the rising leader in Asian Fast Casual revealed its plans to continue its national expansion efforts, looking to open up to ten new locations in Columbus, Ohio. After recently introducing the launch of its franchise opportunity, Balance Grille is eager to continue its expansion into its home state's capital with hopes of awarding new franchise licenses to passionate entrepreneurs ready to serve happiness through food in their communities.

Balance Grille has turned the fast-casual industry's talent challenge into a key differentiator for the brand with its "no-manager policy". With 75% of its employees trained as shift leaders through its peer-to-peer management system, an average employee tenure of 2.46 years, and an almost unheard-of waitlist for its employment in its home market of Ohio, Balance Grille continues to change the way restaurants look at labor relations.

Founded by Prakash Karamchandani (PK) and HoChan Jang (CJ), Balance Grille is redefining the fast-casual space by providing a fresh and flavorful take on clean eating and Asian cuisine. The menu features unique flavor profiles and food pairings made with farm fresh ingredients and is focused on achieving overall balance and wellness, much like the Asian diet, which promotes eating plant-based greens, vegetables, and whole grains with minimal meat and dairy. The menu is clean eating in its purest form and delivered through a Pan-Asian menu focused on a fusion of flavors and ingredients from all across Asia.

Columbus is home to 2.2 million people and is one of the fasting growing metropolitan cities in the United States. Additionally, Columbus is home to some of the most recognizable brands, innovative small businesses, top-ranked educational and research institutions, and continues to rank first among large Midwest metro areas for population and job growth since 2010. Columbus' consistent growth in recent years positions the region as the perfect location to incorporate the emerging brand. Furthermore, Balance Grille has a strong fanbase in the Columbus area, with the brand's headquarters stationed in Toledo, Ohio.

"Columbus has always been on our list of markets we are interested in introducing Balance Grille to," said PK, Co-founder of Balance Grille. "We are excited by the idea of meeting consumer demand by bringing Balance Grille closer to Columbus fans who are already familiar with the brand, as well as, introducing Balance Grille to those who may have not heard of it before."

Including its plans for expansion in Columbus, the brand is targeting approximately 40+ locations over a 5-year period in select markets, partnering with highly qualified multi-unit operators through 5-store minimum area development commitments in order to position the brand as the preeminent Asian Fast Casual concept nationwide. Operators can expect an initial investment of $747,482 to $1,138,116 per location. Balance Grille is keeping things fresh and innovative in regard to its growth approach as well, allowing early investors to participate in a corporate monetization event if a call option is triggered.

"Our ideal partner is someone who is passionate about the brand and its culture, has an entrepreneurial spirit, and has prior experience as a multi-unit operator," said PK. "We strongly put an emphasis on community here at Balance Grille and believe that our operators will not only help us reach new markets, but also continuously improve our brand."

About Balance Grille

Balance Grille is an Asian-Fusion fast-casual restaurant chain, featuring a diverse menu of build-a-bowl bowls, tacos, snacks, and bubble teas. Since its founding in 2010, Balance Grille has successfully reinvented both the fast-casual concept and Asian Fusion cuisine with a refined focus on clean eating, a literal approach to menu transparency, authenticity, and ahead-of-the-curve tech integration. With 4 locations open and operating throughout Ohio, and its first outside of its home state in Colorado, Balance remains committed to serving happiness through food with a focus on community-minded, customer-centric craftsmanship, from farm to kitchen to taste buds – and a real appreciation for both those enjoying and those serving its feel-good food. For more information, visit https://balancegrille.com/ .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

