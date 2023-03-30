Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,095 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett’s North Wales District Office Closing March 31, Relocating to Fort Washington

North Wales, Pa. – March 30, 2023– Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) and her team are moving out of their North Wales district office, located in the Gwynedd Corporate Center (1180 Welsh Rd, Suite 130, North Wales, PA 19454). Their final day at this location will be Friday, March 31. The move is a result of the 2022 legislative redistricting which substantially altered the lines of the 12th District.

Senator Collett’s new district office will be located at 1035 Virginia Drive, Suite 201, Fort Washington, PA 19034. The office is under construction and is expected to open to the public in late April. In the interim, district office staff will be working remotely and can be reached by phone at 215-368-1429 or email at senatorcollett@pasenate.com.

“My staff and I can’t wait to get settled in and welcome folks to our new district office in the coming weeks,” said Senator Collett. “Situated near the center of the new 12th District and easily accessible from Routes 152, 309, 611 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I’m confident this new space will enable us to serve constituents at the same high level they’ve come to expect from us. We will also continue to hold mobile office hours at the Indian Valley Public Library in Telford the first Friday of every month from 10 AM to 1 PM.”

For the latest updates on the move, as well as information on upcoming open houses and other events, residents are encouraged to sign up for Senator Collett’s e-newsletter at senatorcollett.com and follow @SenatorCollett on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

###

You just read:

Senator Collett’s North Wales District Office Closing March 31, Relocating to Fort Washington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more