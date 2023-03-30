Senator Collett’s North Wales District Office Closing March 31, Relocating to Fort Washington

North Wales, Pa. – March 30, 2023– Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) and her team are moving out of their North Wales district office, located in the Gwynedd Corporate Center (1180 Welsh Rd, Suite 130, North Wales, PA 19454). Their final day at this location will be Friday, March 31. The move is a result of the 2022 legislative redistricting which substantially altered the lines of the 12th District.

Senator Collett’s new district office will be located at 1035 Virginia Drive, Suite 201, Fort Washington, PA 19034. The office is under construction and is expected to open to the public in late April. In the interim, district office staff will be working remotely and can be reached by phone at 215-368-1429 or email at senatorcollett@pasenate.com.

“My staff and I can’t wait to get settled in and welcome folks to our new district office in the coming weeks,” said Senator Collett. “Situated near the center of the new 12th District and easily accessible from Routes 152, 309, 611 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I’m confident this new space will enable us to serve constituents at the same high level they’ve come to expect from us. We will also continue to hold mobile office hours at the Indian Valley Public Library in Telford the first Friday of every month from 10 AM to 1 PM.”

For the latest updates on the move, as well as information on upcoming open houses and other events, residents are encouraged to sign up for Senator Collett’s e-newsletter at senatorcollett.com and follow @SenatorCollett on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

