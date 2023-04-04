Roxanne Ward unveils intense drama as a shattered society suffers the aftermath of a global disaster in "Somewhere Else"

Somewhere Else

Courage and loyalty are prominent themes in this inspirational tale appropriate for all readers.

Every civilization lives on a precarious ledge knowing their time is limited. We see the signs and the cliff on the horizon but hesitate frozen in confusion and disbelief.” — Roxanne Ward

RATHDRUM, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ward was immersed in literature and science by her parents who were both college instructors. At twenty-two, she joined the Air Force and met her husband. While raising their four children, she earned her master’s degree in education and was hired as a language arts and science teacher. She retired in 2019 and tutored her granddaughter while her school was closed during the pandemic.

Writing has always been her passion whether it’s journals, stories, poems, or plays. With a rich life full of dynamic experiences to tap into, she uses her imagination to explore the world around her and tease out interesting stories.

A seven-day meteorite assault has left civilizations drowning in an era of darkness. Months after hundreds of meteorites pounded the globe, survival was the new culture. As the dust began to settle, the once-free United States found itself besieged by chaos in the struggle for power and resources. Oppressive regimes claim large territories breaking the states into small kingdoms. To establish a working society, a caste system evolves with three distinct levels each kept in place by controlling essential supplies.

The protagonist, Connor Wayther, is on the bottom rung of the caste system. He and his family eke out a pitiful existence and are subject to brutal injustice. He has extraordinary intellectual skills from a genetic experiment performed on his grandfather, Deegan Chance. Not even his parents are aware of his gifts or his precarious future.

His grandad begins training his grandson covertly, so he can carry his secrets to the rebellion when the time comes. But his education is cut short when Deegan meets an untimely death. Now Connor is on his own and left to solve the mysterious clues and discover the destiny he inherited. Soon after his grandad’s death, his parents begin keeping their own secrets and making irrational decisions. Now every step is more daunting, he feels his mysterious purpose slipping away, and his life is in serious jeopardy.

Purchase this book on Amazon now and Ingram Spark.