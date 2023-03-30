White Dove Speaks Out on Tragic Events in Nashville and Urges for Gun Control Measures to Protect Children in Schools

Nashville, TN - Singer-songwriter White Dove, a leading advocate for peace and non-violence, expresses her deep sadness and condolences to the victims of the recent tragic events in Nashville, where a school shooting claimed the lives of several innocent children and adults.

"I am heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Nashville," says White Dove. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected by this tragedy."

As an artist that champions the cause of love, compassion, and respect for all life, White Dove recognizes that no words can adequately express the pain and sorrow of losing a child.

However, she also recognizes that it is not enough to merely offer condolences in the face of such tragedies. We must take concrete actions to prevent such incidents from happening again. The time has come for us as a society to take a serious look at the issue of gun control and to implement measures that will keep our children safe in schools.

"We must do more to ensure that our schools are safe for our children," shares White Dove. "No parent should ever have to worry about sending their child to school and not seeing them come home."

White Dove believes that every child has the right to learn in a safe and secure environment, free from the threat of gun violence. She calls on lawmakers at the local, state, and national levels to work together to enact meaningful gun control legislation that will prevent dangerous individuals from obtaining firearms and reduce the risk of gun-related incidents in schools.

She also calls on parents, educators, and community leaders to join her in her efforts to create a culture of peace and non-violence. By promoting respect, understanding, and compassion, we can create a world where our children can grow and thrive without fear.

As the nation continues to grapple with the devastating effects of gun violence, White Dove's message serves as a reminder that change is possible and that we all have a role to play in creating a safer future for our children.

ABOUT WHITE DOVE

White Dove is an artist focused on creating impactful music that raises awareness about pressing social issues, such as famine, poverty, human trafficking, and war on a global scale. She has lived in six countries and speaks five languages. Through her work as a medic prior to her musical endeavors, she developed a passion for helping those in dire need. Her goal is to combat human and organ trafficking in children while serving as an advocate of victims of violence, war, famine, inequality, suicides, and more. White Dove wishes to remain anonymous, so the sole focus is on the messaging behind the music.

White Dove owns her own recording studio. She has recently joined Defy Recordings and has been working very closely with Robert L. Smith. White Dove wants to create a program where people all over the world who suffered the abuse, reach out and specify a song they want White Dove to create for them. This can be dedicated to someone or simply a message to deliver. The song will be written and performed by White Dove and will include the name of the requester. Requests will be filtered to ensure it matches the mission.

