PREMIERS TO MEET ON DRAFT FEDERAL CONSTITUTION IN GIZO

The Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) will be convening a one-week meeting on the draft Federal Constitution for Provincial Premiers in Gizo, Western Province, from 3-6 April 2023.
The meeting is to present the Draft Federal Constitution to the Premiers and explain its features, challenges, and implications, and to seek their views on away forward for the implementation of the Federal Constitution.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in July 2019 officially received the Draft Federal Constitution from the Eminent Persons Group.
The meeting will feed into the broader and deeper understanding of the Federal Constitution and its importance and implications for the country. It will also help the government to determine which direction to take, or options, in realization of the Federal Constitution.
The Consultation will bring together Premiers and Officials and is aimed at:
An outcomes report will also be produced at the end of the workshop, which will be feed into the OPMC’s work plan in pursuing the Federal Constitution.
There will also be presentation from the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening of the current Provincial Government Act and Unitary State.
-GCU Press