Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,157 in the last 365 days.

Kornit Digital Announces Filing and Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available through its website (http://www.kornit.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kornit Digital Announces Filing and Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more