AutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), today announced that Jenna Bedsole will join the Company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Customer Satisfaction.



Jenna will come to AutoZone from Baker Donelson where she served as managing shareholder of the law firm’s Birmingham office. With over 25 years of legal experience, she has successfully represented large employers and public companies in a broad range of employment, policy, and regulatory matters. Jenna has earned several professional honors and distinctions throughout her legal career and is an AV Preeminent Peer Rated attorney.

Jenna will be a member of the Company’s Executive Committee and report to Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and CEO, Customer Satisfaction. “Jenna is a proven leader, accomplished professional, and an exceptional attorney. Her highly skilled legal expertise, solution-oriented approach, and past experiences will serve our customers, AutoZoners, and company well for many years to come. It is a pleasure to welcome Jenna to our Executive Committee,” said Rhodes.

