MicroRNA Market Size to Reach USD 15.5 Bn by 2033 | TMR Study

The global microRNA market growth is driven by the increase in trend of utilizing microRNA therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and surge in R&D in microRNA-based biomarkers and diagnostics in multiple human diseases.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent study by Transparency Market Research, the global microRNA market was values USD 1.2 Bn in 2023. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2023 to 2033 to reach USD 15.5 Bn by 2033.



Increase in number of microRNA (miRNA)-based therapeutics in clinical testing phase for development of therapies for cancer and cardiovascular diseases has broadened the microRNA market outlook. Recent market trends indicate that biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are increasing R&D activities in order to offer safe and effective miRNAs therapeutics for a number of human diseases.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 1.2 Bn in 2023 Estimated Value USD 15.5 Bn by 2033 Growth Rate 29.4% Forecast Period 2023–2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Services, Products, Application, and End-Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horizon Discovery, Synlogic, QIAGEN, GeneCopoeia, New England Biolabs, Quantabio, NanoString, BioGenex, SeqMatic

Surge in usage of consumables is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities in the microRNA market. The consumable segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of more than 28.5% from 2023 to 2033. Rise in R&D in novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat cancer is expected to augment the market outlook. Advancement in proteomics and genomics is likely to drive the development of miRNA-based therapeutics. For instance, miRNAs are used as novel diagnostic biomarkers for several heart disorders/diseases such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and acute myocardial infarction.

Significant usage of real-time PCR instruments for microRNA identification is expected to augment market expansion. These are effective in quantifying circulating miRNAs. Recent industry interest in harnessing qPCR-based methods for miRNA expression analysis is likely to create attractive business opportunities for companies in the global microRNA industry.

Global MicroRNA Market - Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for microRNA Therapeutics to Manage Multiple Chronic Diseases: MicroRNA therapeutics is gaining traction to treat and manage chronic diseases. Micro RNAs are viewed as targets for novel therapeutic approaches. High prevalence and surge in incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, has increased the need for novel RNA-based therapeutics. MicroRNAs are being adopted in biomarkers, diagnostics, and therapeutics in a broad range of human diseases. Studies on novel biomarkers based on miRNAs are therefore likely to fuel the microRNA market.

MicroRNA Market - Key Drivers

Surge in number of clinical and preclinical studies on new-generation therapeutics is a key trend likely to propel the microRNA market. A number of studies are focusing on evaluating miRNA therapeutics to treat cancer. For instance, research is being conducted to understand the effect of microRNA gene expression deregulation in breast cancer.



Rise in global healthcare spending to manage diabetes, viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases is anticipated to bolster market development



Prevalence of chronic diseases globally has intensified the need for novel therapies and is likely to pave the way for clinical adoption of miRNA therapeutics



Global MicroRNA Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held leading share of the global microRNA market in 2022. Surge in adoption of novel RNA-based therapeutics for a range of chronic diseases, especially in the U.S., is anticipated to propel the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for novel mi-RNA therapies to treat cancer is likely to accelerate market development in the region. Rise in number of product launches in the past few years has bolstered market progress in North America.



Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for microRNA. Presence of a large patient population, especially those suffering from cardiovascular disorders, is likely to spur demand for microRNA therapies in the region in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is also driven by rapid expansion of medical tourism in developing countries. The market in South Korea and Japan is expected to reach US$ 1 Bn and US$ 245 Mn, respectively, by 2033.



MicroRNA Market: Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on strengthening distribution networks across different geographies in order to gain competitive advantage over other companies. Several players have adopted inorganic growth strategies in order to consolidate their market position in developing countries.

Key players operating in the microRNA industry are Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horizon Discovery, SynLogics, QIAGEN, Quantabio, NanoString Technologies, BioGenex, Miltenyi Biotec, Sistemic Scotland Limited, and Origin Tech Private Limited.

MicroRNA Market Segmentation

By Services

Specimen Whole Blood Serum Plasms FFPE Fresh Frozen Tissue Other Specimens

Service Type Isolation and purification microRNA cDNA Synthesis Profiling, Localization, and Quantification Functional Analysis



By Products

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Immunological Disorder

Infectious Disease

Others

By End-use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Others





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





