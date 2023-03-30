MicroRNA Market Size to Reach USD 15.5 Bn by 2033 | TMR Study

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,096 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent study by Transparency Market Research, the global microRNA market was values USD 1.2 Bn in 2023. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2023 to 2033 to reach USD 15.5 Bn by 2033.
Increase in number of microRNA (miRNA)-based therapeutics in clinical testing phase for development of therapies for cancer and cardiovascular diseases has broadened the microRNA market outlook. Recent market trends indicate that biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are increasing R&D activities in order to offer safe and effective miRNAs therapeutics for a number of human diseases.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 1.2 Bn in 2023
|Estimated Value
|USD 15.5 Bn by 2033
|Growth Rate
|29.4%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2033
|No. of Pages
|250 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Services, Products, Application, and End-Use
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horizon Discovery, Synlogic, QIAGEN, GeneCopoeia, New England Biolabs, Quantabio, NanoString, BioGenex, SeqMatic
Surge in usage of consumables is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities in the microRNA market. The consumable segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of more than 28.5% from 2023 to 2033. Rise in R&D in novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat cancer is expected to augment the market outlook. Advancement in proteomics and genomics is likely to drive the development of miRNA-based therapeutics. For instance, miRNAs are used as novel diagnostic biomarkers for several heart disorders/diseases such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and acute myocardial infarction.
Significant usage of real-time PCR instruments for microRNA identification is expected to augment market expansion. These are effective in quantifying circulating miRNAs. Recent industry interest in harnessing qPCR-based methods for miRNA expression analysis is likely to create attractive business opportunities for companies in the global microRNA industry.
Global MicroRNA Market - Key Findings of Study
MicroRNA Market - Key Drivers
Global MicroRNA Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
MicroRNA Market: Competition Landscape
Leading players are focusing on strengthening distribution networks across different geographies in order to gain competitive advantage over other companies. Several players have adopted inorganic growth strategies in order to consolidate their market position in developing countries.
Key players operating in the microRNA industry are Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horizon Discovery, SynLogics, QIAGEN, Quantabio, NanoString Technologies, BioGenex, Miltenyi Biotec, Sistemic Scotland Limited, and Origin Tech Private Limited.
MicroRNA Market Segmentation
By Services
By Products
By Application
By End-use
By Region
