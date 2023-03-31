NTV America & Herogo TV CEO Navroz Prasla Joins DNC National Finance Committee

Navroz Prasla with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, PA at an event hosted by DNC for the members of finance committee.
STAFFORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navroz Prasla, the CEO of NTV America & Herogo TV, is excited to announce his membership in the National Finance Committee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). He was invited to join the committee after meeting with the leadership of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at a DNC event in Philadelphia last month.
During the event, President Biden and Vice President Harris shared their plans for job creation, economic improvement, tackling climate change, expanding access to healthcare, and making college education more affordable. They also spoke passionately about promoting social justice and equality, criminal justice reform, economic opportunity for all, and women's rights. Their commitment to serving the American people and creating a better future for all was inspiring and palpable.
Navroz Prasla, a living example of the American Dream as an Indian immigrant, is the CEO of HerogoTV, a hybrid of AVOD, SVOD, and TVOD, offering more than 300 premium TV channels with VOD content and premium TV services. His company, NTV America, focuses on the South Asian community in the United States. Navroz Prasla is a staunch supporter of democracy and has actively helped elected officials in Ford Bend County.
Navroz Prasla expressed his sincere gratitude to the DNC for the incredible opportunity to meet with President Biden and Vice President Harris and to join the National Finance Committee. He is proud to support their vision for a better America and looks forward to continuing to work with the DNC to help create a brighter future for all Americans.
