Mythic Quest’s Joe Manganiello joins Billy Ray as grand juror for Action-Adventure screenwriting competition

Submissions Open March 31st – One Selected Winner Will Receive a Mentorship Opportunity with Joe Manganiello and a $5000 cash prize
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenCraft has officially announced Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Mythic Quest) and Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, The Hunger Games) as the grand jurors of their annual Action-Adventure screenwriting competition.
The collaboration with Billy Ray is presented in partnership with The University of Georgia M.F.A. program in Film, Television, and Digital Media. Submissions open on March 31st and will remain open until June 30th. In addition to a cash prize of $5000 for the grand prize winner and development assistance, one grand prize selected winner will receive a mentorship opportunity with Joe Manganiello.
ABOUT JOE MANGANIELLO
JOE MANGANIELLO is currently directing/producing the Official DND documentary for EOne. Manganiello is also currently adapting the epic Dragonlance book series to a live action TV series.
He can currently be seen on AppleTV’s series Mythic Quest, as well as Netflix’s Love Death and Robots. He was a lead on the sci-fi series Moonhaven currently on AMC+. Some other recent credits include The Smith’s infused indie feature Shoplifters of the World, as well as the indie feature Archenemy. Both films were produced by his company 3:59. He was also in the Netflix feature Metal Lords, from his friends D.B. Weiss and David Benioff (the creators of Game of Thrones). Joe re-teamed with Zack Snyder to star in the upcoming Netflix series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas after appearing in Zack’s Justice League: The Snyder Cut for HBO Max.
Joe can next be seen in the Dark Comedy Thriller The Kill Room, starting opposite Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. The film follows a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally makes the hitman an art-world sensation. Written by Jonathan Jacobson and directed by Nicol Paone.
ABOUT SCREENCRAFT
ScreenCraft is a community for aspiring writers, providing career consulting, educational resources, writing competitions, events and more – all focused on nurturing writers and helping them navigate the industry both artistically and professionally. In addition to the Action-Adventure competition, ScreenCraft offers annual genre-specific competitions, career development and mentor opportunities for emerging writers.
