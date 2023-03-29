PM hosts leader of Yunnan provincial Party Committee

VIETNAM, March 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính underlined the importance of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in Việt Nam’s foreign policies during a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Wang Ning, Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the provincial People's Congress.

The talk between PM Chính and his guest focused on measures to tap the potential and strengths of both sides and further promote bilateral cooperation, especially between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan province in the near future.

PM Chính highlighted the need to continue concretising the common view of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on taking the Việt Nam-China relations into a new development phase with higher political trust, more practical and effective cooperation and a stronger friendship foundation.

He wished that the two countries’ ministries, agencies and localities would maintain regular exchanges, effectively make use of existing cooperation, and actively promote friendly exchanges between mass organisations in border areas to raise mutual understanding and trust.

The PM also wanted to expand mutually-beneficial cooperation focusing on making breakthroughs in economic-trade ties, road and railway transport connectivity, tourism and education. He asked Yunnan to improve the efficiency of customs clearance for goods at border gates, import more high-quality farm produce and aquatic products from Việt Nam, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to join international trade fairs in Yunnan.

The Vietnamese Government leader urged tightening coordination in border protection and management in accordance with the three legal documents on the Việt Nam-China land border and related agreements, so as to jointly build a borderline of peace, stability and development.

Wang, who is also member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, affirmed that the Party organisation, authorities and people of Yunnan will partner with Vietnamese border localities to well implement the common perceptions of leaders of the two Parties and countries; maintain all-level exchanges, discuss infrastructure connectivity projects, boost economic and trade ties, including importing more farm produce from Việt Nam, and develop coordination in agriculture and tourism. — VNS