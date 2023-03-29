Communist Party of Việt Nam's information portal launched

VIETNAM, March 29 - HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education on Wednesday held a ceremony to launch the Communist Party of Việt Nam Portal at dangcongsan.org.vn which is expected to provide readers with the Party’s guidelines, policies, and documents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Editor-in-chief of the Communist Party of Việt Nam online newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and Communist Party of Vietnam Portal Trần Doãn Tiến said that the portal would be a communication channel between the Party and the people.

The portal would also be a centre with integrated information from the Party's central agencies, he said, adding that the portal also shared information and publications of the Communist Party of Việt Nam online newspaper.

The portal’s three focuses are news, data, and applications.

Head of Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa affirmed that the portal launch marked the introduction of an official information channel, a main force in popularising the Party's policies and guidelines on the internet to Party cadres, members, and people in a timely, comprehensive and accurate manner. — VNS