Việt Nam, China focus on social management innovations at online workshop

VIETNAM, March 29 - HÀ NỘI — Members of the Vietnamese and Chinese Communist Parties discussed innovations in social management in the digital age at their 17th online theoretical workshop on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyễn Xuân Thắng said that the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) always attaches great importance to this topic, amid the major impacts brought by new technology.

He said these changes have resulted in opportunities for modernisation in each country and altered social management methods on emerging digital platforms.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the exponential growth of technology also presented multiple issues in leading and managing social development, which require the parties to innovate and adapt to the changes in the digital age.

The joint 17th theoretical workshop took place at a key moment in the two countries' development, while the relations between the two parties continue positive developments.

The progress seen after Vietnamese Party Secretary General Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s visit to China last October is also an important foundation with a strategic direction for Việt Nam-China ties in all aspects.

The workshop, therefore, contributed to realising the agreements between high-level officials of the Parties and the countries.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Li Shulei said that the event is of great importance to both countries and parties, in theory and practice.

Therefore, he said the workshop has a practical significance to each country.

Li added that the CPC continues to uphold the Party’s leadership, promoting ruling by law and the modernisation of the social management system and capacity.

The workshop also focused on applying science-technology and the role of the internet in communication with people.

The delegates emphasised that social management in the information age needs patience, putting the people at the centre where they are both the subjects of service and the participants in the social management process.

Thắng and Li, heads of the delegations, stressed the importance of strengthening the theoretical exchanges between the two Parties in the new context.

They believe that this event is an occasion for the two Parties to study and share their theoretical achievements and practical experiences in social management policies in directions in their respective country.

The workshop is also expected to help strengthen and promote the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

At the event, delegates discussed the actual situation of each country, as well as the successful case studies of each side as references for social management innovations. — VNS