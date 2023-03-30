Governor Abbott Names Prescott As Chair, Reappoints Varhaug To Texas Board Of Professional Geoscientists

TEXAS, March 30 - March 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Mark Varhaug to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, the Governor named William “David” Prescott II as chair of the Board. The Board may set reasonable and necessary fees to be charged to applicants and license holders, including fees for application, examination, licensure, and renewal of a license. In addition, the Board shall base a fee for examination in a discipline of geoscience on the costs associated with preparing, administering, and grading that examination.

Mark Varhaug of Dallas is president of Beacon Hill Energy and has over 40 years of experience in the practice of geology. He is a life member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Geological Society of America, and the Geological Societies of Dallas, Houston, and West Texas. He also volunteers as the president of Norwegian Society of Texas and is on the Board of Southwest Section of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists on August 22, 2018. Varhaug received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Southern Methodist University.

William “David” Prescott II of Amarillo is president of Talon LPE. He volunteers as chair of the Amarillo Area Foundation and is past president of the Golden Spread Council, Boys Scouts of America. Previously, he served as a board member for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, Amarillo Symphony, and the American Red Cross. He was first appointed to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists in 2013 and was reappointed by Governor Abbott on October 1, 2019. Prescott received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and Biology, Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Science in Environmental Science from West Texas A&M University. He is currently enrolled in the Ph.D. program in the Department of Agricultural Sciences at West Texas A&M University.