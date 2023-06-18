Cedar Shake and Cedar Shingles: The Undeniable Sustainability of a Timeless Roofing Material
The sustainability factor and the beauty of real wood shingles never fails to impress.
The United States produces an average of 11 million tons of shingle waste annually from roofing manufacturers and roof tear-offs.”CLARENDON HILLS, ILLINOIS, USA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to focus on sustainability, more and more homeowners are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact. One of the most effective ways to do this is to choose sustainable building materials for home improvement projects. Cedar shake and cedar shingles are a timeless roofing material that offer undeniable sustainability benefits.
Cedar shake and cedar shingles are made from natural wood, making them a renewable resource. This means that they can be harvested without damaging the environment, and that the same trees can be harvested again and again. Many manufacturers are embracing purchasing their wood from responsibly managed and renewed forest. It's an exciting trend that if followed across other industries as well as more aspects of the construction industry, a marked difference could be made towards saving and improving the environment for generations to come.
Additionally, cedar shake and cedar shingles are incredibly durable and can last for decades with minimal maintenance. This means that they don’t need to be replaced as often as other roofing materials, reducing the amount of waste produced. Furthermore, when shingles do need to be replaced, cedar wood shake and shingles have zero negative impact on the environment and are often turned into beneficial mulch.
Conversely the cheaper asphalt shingles have tremendous negative impact. To begin with, the spread of dark roofed homes is thought to increase the temperature of the globe overtime as black or grey asphalt retains heat overtime, as opposed to the greenery that would be there naturally. What's more, recycling is hardly an option at all leading to significant toxic waste.
Cedar shake and cedar shingles are also energy efficient. The natural wood material helps to insulate the home, reducing the amount of energy needed to keep it comfortable. This can lead to lower energy bills and a smaller carbon footprint. Generalkinematics.com reports, "The United States produces an average of 11 million tons of shingle waste annually from roofing manufacturers and roof tear-offs."
Finally, cedar shake and cedar shingles are aesthetically pleasing. The natural wood material adds a timeless beauty to any home, and can be customized to fit any style. What's more, the same local professionals that restore decks, fences, and siding can easily provide regular cedar shingle restoration and cleaning.
Cedar shake and cedar shingles are a timeless roofing material that offer undeniable sustainability benefits. They are renewable, durable, energy efficient, and aesthetically pleasing, making them an ideal choice for any home improvement project.
