World Class Automotive Earns Ford and Lincoln's Highest Consumer Satisfaction, Sales Awards

Houston and Dallas-area family-owned dealerships receive numerous top honors

DALLAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Once again, World Class Automotive, a family-owned independent dealership group, is proud to announce all of their Planet Ford and Lincoln locations have achieved multiple customer-based satisfaction and sales awards, including the Ford Triple Crown, Ford President's Award and Lincoln Leaders in Excellence.

Randall Reed's Planet Ford in Humble, Planet Ford in Spring and Planet Ford Dallas Love Field are all consecutive-year recipients of Ford's greatest honors, the Triple Crown and President's Award. Planet Ford 635 in Garland also garnered the Ford President's Award. In addition, Planet Lincoln in Spring and Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field were recognized with the Lincoln Leader in Excellence award. The Texas-based locations are among a very select and leading group of Ford and Lincoln dealerships to receive these exceptional recognitions from the Ford Motor Company.

"We are thrilled! Our World Class teams have done it again. It's truly amazing to earn these distinguished awards year after year after year," said Randall Reed, CEO. "Very few dealerships ever earn these recognitions, but our caring team continues to do it again and again – even through some of the most challenging times. It shows how truly committed our dealership family is to always deliver the very best in automotive sales and service in our communities," he added.

Shelby Reed, President, agreed. "Everything we do is for our customers and ensuring their total satisfaction," she said. "That's part of what makes many of these awards so special; they are based on consumer feedback and their overall happiness. As a family-owned dealership group, it is paramount that we take care of each customer like one of our own. That is a philosophy carried out by our dealership family, who consistently provide caring, award-winning service."

Only a small and select number of dealerships that are distinguished as top-tier dealerships for excelling in automotive retailing, service and customer satisfaction are able to achieve these top honors. The Triple Crown is earned by only 1 percent of dealerships in the United States.

Planet Ford in Humble, Texas, has earned the Triple Crown and President's Award an astounding 11 years in a row. Planet Ford in Spring, Texas, has earned seven Triple Crown and nine President's Awards since 2002. It is also the No. 1 Ford dealership in greater Houston for over two decades.* Planet Ford Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas, has earned four Triple Crown and 21 President's Awards. In addition, Planet Ford 635 in Garland, Texas, has earned 14 President's Awards, 11 of which have been consecutive and nine Triple Crown Awards from 2001-2021. Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field garnered the Lincoln Leaders in Excellence Award for its 10th consecutive year. While Planet Lincoln in Spring, Texas, earned the Lincoln Leaders in Excellence Award for the 12th straight year.

World Class Automotive Group has earned well over 300 awards and achievements. In total, since 1996, the Planet Ford and Lincoln locations have earned 31 Triple Crowns, 55 President's Awards, 80 Ford Top 100 honors, 55 One Ford Elite distinctions, 38 Premier Club designations, and 22 Lincoln Leaders recognitions, among many other notable industry merits. In addition, Mr. Reed is the 7th inductee into the Ford Hall of Fame for Dealers and a recipient of Ford's Salute to Dealer Award for his commitment to the community. "For our world-class team, it is all about helping our neighbors in our community," said Shelby Reed. "Our award-winning team is here to help make the road we all travel easier and more enjoyable."

About World Class Automotive Group

World Class Automotive is owned by Randall, Sherry and Shelby Reed. The family-owned business is comprised of several award-winning dealerships throughout Texas, including: The #1 Ford dealership in Texas, Planet Ford in Spring, Planet Lincoln in Spring, Planet Ford in Humble, Planet Ford 635 (formerly Prestige Ford) in Garland, Planet Ford Dallas Love Field (formerly Park Cities Ford), Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field. Learn more at ReedHasIt.com.

*Based on retail Ford sales reported by Ford annually since 1998

