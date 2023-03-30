TC BioPharm Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Public Offering

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") TCBP a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 3,437,500 of its American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with Series C warrants (the "Series C Warrants") to purchase up to 3,437,500 of its ADSs at a public offering price of $1.60 per ADS (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Series C Warrant. The Series C Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.75 per ADS, are exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Each ADS representing one ordinary share of the Company.

Management believes that this infusion of capital will extend the company's cash runway through the entirety of the US FDA IND filing.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-270808) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and was declared effective by the SEC on March 27, 2023. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

