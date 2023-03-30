Kingstone Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,178 in the last 365 days.
Company Sets Annual Shareholder Meeting Date
Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on March 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced on January 24, 2023.
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
The Company also announced that the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 15 Joys Lane, Kingston, New York. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
Financial and Operational Highlights
2022 Fourth Quarter
(All results are compared to prior year quarterly period unless otherwise noted)
2022 Full Year
(All results are compared to prior year period unless otherwise noted)
__________________
1 These measures are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Management Commentary
Barry Goldstein, Kingstone's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While the macroeconomic environment continues to impact Kingstone and others, we are on the right path towards improved performance due to the actions we've taken as part of our multiyear transformation. Fourth quarter results demonstrate clear early signs of progress towards our goal of restoring Kingstone's profitability. We remain cautious in our underwriting despite lessened competition. We are relentlessly focused on execution as we work to drive enhanced value creation in 2023 and beyond."
Jennifer Gravelle, Kingstone's Chief Financial Offer, continued, "Since joining Kingstone in January, I have come to appreciate the talent of our team and compelling value of our services and platform for our customers. Although there remains work to be done, I'm confident that the most important strategic initiatives have already been completed and optimistic that Kingstone can realize improved results in 2023. Our net expense ratio for 2022 was 36.0%, well below 2021 and in fact the lowest annual net expense ratio since 2016. I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership team to build on Kingstone's strong foundation and achieve sustained profitability."
Meryl Golden, Kingstone's Chief Operating Officer, concluded, "We have a clear strategy in place to address current market challenges, leveraging our strong business fundamentals and strategic investments. Our efforts to aggressively increase our premiums began in Q3 and, albeit minimal, the results can be seen on a GAAP basis. We're pleased that for New York Homeowners, which represent more than 60% of our Q4 total personal lines business, we have already seen a 25% increase in the average renewal premium. Our four-pillar strategy for 2023 and 2024, coined Kingstone 3.0, is focused on aggressively reducing the non-New York book of business, adjusting pricing to stay ahead of loss trends including inflation, tightly managing reinsurance requirements and costs and continuing expense reduction efforts. By executing on these initiatives, Kingstone will be positioned to achieve our goal of returning to profitability in 2023."
See "Forward-Looking Statements"
Financial Highlights Table
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
% Change
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
% Change
|Direct written premiums1
|
$
|
53,901
|
$
|
50,055
|
7.7%
|
$
|
201,255
|
$
|
181,665
|
10.8%
|Net written premiums1
|
$
|
33,450
|
$
|
19,000
|
76.2%
|
$
|
122,060
|
$
|
128,755
|
-5.2%
|Net premiums earned
|
$
|
30,448
|
$
|
37,053
|
-17.8%
|
$
|
114,385
|
$
|
143,882
|
-20.5%
|Total ceding commission revenue
|
$
|
5,036
|
$
|
52
|
9584.6%
|
$
|
19,319
|
$
|
90
|
21365.6%
|Net investment income
|
$
|
1,525
|
$
|
1,484
|
2.8%
|
$
|
4,937
|
$
|
6,621
|
-25.4%
|Net (losses) gains on investments
|
$
|
(78)
|
$
|
4,307
|na
|
$
|
(9,392)
|
$
|
9,787
|na
|U.S. GAAP Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(3,950)
|
$
|
2,228
|na
|
$
|
(22,525)
|
$
|
(7,378)
|
-205.3%
|U.S. GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
0.21
|na
|
$
|
(2.12)
|
$
|
(0.70)
|
-202.9%
|Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(3,930)
|
$
|
(2,182)
|
-80.1%
|
$
|
(40,280)
|
$
|
(15,462)
|
-160.5%
|Net operating loss1
|
$
|
(3,888)
|
$
|
(1,175)
|
-230.9%
|
$
|
(15,105)
|
$
|
(15,110)
|
0.0%
|Net operating loss1 per share
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
-236.1%
|
$
|
(1.42)
|
$
|
(1.43)
|
0.6%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|
|
-42.1%
|
|
11.6%
|na
|
|
-40.2%
|
|
-8.8%
|-31.4 pts
|Net loss ratio
|
|
81.3%
|
|
61.8%
|19.5 pts
|
|
77.3%
|
|
70.9%
|6.4 pts
|Net underwriting expense ratio
|
|
32.6%
|
|
39.5%
|-6.9 pts
|
|
36.0%
|
|
40.6%
|-4.6 pts
|Net combined ratio
|
|
113.9%
|
|
101.3%
|12.6 pts
|
|
113.3%
|
|
111.5%
|1.8 pts
|Effect of catastrophes and prior year loss
|development on net combined ratio1
|20.1 pts
|6.8 pts
|13.3 pts
|9.1 pts
|10.3 pts
|-1.2 pts
|Net combined ratio excluding effect of
|catastrophes and prior year loss
|development1
|
|
93.8%
|
|
94.5%
|-0.7 pts
|
|
104.2%
|
|
101.2%
|3 pts
|1 These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Review
Net (loss) income:
Net loss was $4.0 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $2.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in net income in the latest three-month period can be attributed to catastrophe losses and prior year loss development during the quarter partially offset by a decrease in the Company's expenses.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the net loss was $22.5 million, up from a net loss of $7.4 million in the prior year. The increase in net loss can be attributed to an increase in the net loss ratio, as well as an increase in the net losses on investments due to interest rate increases, partially offset by a decrease in the Company's net expense ratio attributable to ceding commissions from the 30% personal lines quota share and other expense reductions.
Earnings (Loss) per share ("EPS"):
Kingstone reported EPS of $(0.37) per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to EPS of $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, EPS was $(2.12) per diluted share compared to EPS of $(0.70) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021. EPS for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was based on 10.7 million and 10.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, respectively. EPS for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was based on 10.6 million and 10.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, respectively.
Direct Written Premiums,1 Net Written Premiums1 and Net Premiums Earned
Direct written premiums1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $53.9 million, an increase of $3.8 million or 7.7% from $50.1 million in the prior year period. The increase is primarily attributable to a $2.8 million increase in premiums from our personal lines business and a $1.0 million increase in our livery physical damage product. For the year ended December 31, 2022, direct written premiums increased 10.8% to $201.2 million, compared to $181.7 million in the prior year. Direct written premiums from our personal lines business for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $188.1 million, an increase of $16.4 million, or 9.6%, from $171.7 million in the prior year.
Net written premiums1 increased $14.4 million, or 76.1% to $33.5 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 from $19.0 million in the prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net written premiums decreased 5.2% to $122.1 million, compared to $128.8 million in the prior year. The increase in the fourth quarter was attributable to the inception of a 30% personal lines quota share treaty on a cut-off basis on December 30, 2021. The inception cut-off on December 30, 2021 resulted in the ceding of $22.9 million of unearned premiums to our reinsurers. The decrease in net written premiums for the year is a result of the 30% personal lines quota share treaty in effect for all of 2022.
Net premiums earned for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 17.8% to $30.4 million, compared to $37.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net premiums earned decreased 20.5% to $114.4 million, compared to $143.9 million in the prior year. The decrease in the fourth quarter and for the year was attributable to the inception of the 30% personal lines quota share treaty on a cut-off basis on December 30, 2021, partially offset by an increase in direct written premiums.
Net Loss Ratio:
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company's net loss ratio was 81.3%, compared to 61.8% in the prior year period. The loss ratio increased from the prior year period mainly due to an increase in catastrophe loss and prior year development on the Company's commercial multi-peril line of business. The impact of catastrophe losses was 13.6 points for 2022 compared to 6.8 points in the prior year. Prior year development was 6.5 points in 2022 and no change in the prior year.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the net loss ratio was 77.3%, compared to 70.9% in the prior year. The net loss ratio was higher than in the prior year mainly due to an increase in frequency for the water peril, primarily from winter storms, and an increase in severity due to inflation. The impact of catastrophe losses was 6.7 points for 2022 compared to 10.3 points in the prior year. Prior year development was 2.4 points in 2022 and no change in the prior year.
Net Underwriting Expense Ratio:
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the net underwriting expense ratio was 32.6% as compared to 39.5% in the prior year period, a decrease of 6.9 percentage points. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's net underwriting expense ratio decreased to 36.0% from 40.6% in the prior year, a decrease of 4.6 percentage points. The decrease in the fourth quarter and for the full year was primarily attributable to the increase in provisional ceding commissions from the 30% personal lines quota share, a decrease in IT expenses from the retirement of the Company's legacy systems, and changes to producer commissions and profit sharing.
____________________
1 These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Balance Sheet / Investment Portfolio
Kingstone's cash and investment holdings were $191.0 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $237.9 million at December 31, 2021. The Company's investment holdings are comprised primarily of investment grade corporate, mortgage-backed and municipal securities, with fixed income investments representing approximately 90.7% of total investments at December 31, 2022 and 77.7% at December 31, 2021. The Company's effective duration on its fixed-income portfolio is 4.5 years.
Net investment income increased 2.8% to $1.53 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $1.48 million in the prior year period. Net investment income decreased 25.4% to $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $6.6 million in the prior year.
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) ("AOCI"), net of tax
As of December 31, 2022, AOCI was a loss of $(16.0) million compared to income of $1.8 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in AOCI at December 31, 2022 of $(17.8) million is attributable to the impact of increased interest rates since December 31, 2021.
Share Repurchase Program
The Company did not repurchase any shares during the year.
Book Value
The Company's book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $3.38, a decline of 53.2% compared to $7.22 at December 31, 2021.
|31-Dec-22
|30-Sep-22
|30-Jun-22
|31-Mar-22
|31-Dec-21
|Book Value Per Share
|
$
|
3.38
|
$
|
3.65
|
$
|
4.42
|
$
|
5.50
|
$
|
7.22
|% Increase from specified period to 12/31/22
|
|
-7.4%
|
|
-23.5%
|
|
-38.5%
|
|
-53.2%
Book value excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income per Share1
The Company's book value excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) per share at December 31, 2022 was $4.87, a decline of 30.9% compared to $7.05 at December 31, 2021.
|31-Dec-22
|30-Sep-22
|30-Jun-22
|31-Mar-22
|31-Dec-21
|Book Value Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Per Share1
|
$
|
4.87
|
$
|
5.15
|
$
|
5.55
|
$
|
6.06
|
$
|
7.05
|% Increase from specified period to 12/31/22
|
|
-5.4%
|
|
-12.2%
|
|
-19.6%
|
|
-30.9%
____________________
1 This measure is not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Conference Call Details
Management will discuss the Company's operations and financial results in a conference call on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The dial-in numbers are:
877-407-3105 (U.S.)
201-493-6794 (International)
Accompanying Webcast
The call will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Kingstone website or by clicking on the conference call link:
Kingstone Companies Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast
The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.
Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures
Direct written premiums represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period. Net premiums written are direct written premiums less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct written premiums and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct written premiums and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results.
Net operating income (loss) - is net income (loss) exclusive of realized investment gains (losses), net of tax. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net operating income (loss).
Management uses net operating income (loss) along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including realized investment gains (losses), and may vary significantly between periods. Net operating income (loss) is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.
Book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income per share - is book value per share excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income or AOCI. Management uses book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income per share to evaluate the results to exclude the impact of interest rate changes on our fixed income portfolio.
Net combined ratio excluding effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development - is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net combined ratio and the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development on the net combined ratio.
We believe that these ratios are useful to investors and they are used by management to reveal the trends in our business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses and prior year loss development. Catastrophe losses cause our loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio and net combined ratio. Prior year loss development can cause our loss ratio to vary significantly between periods and separating this information allows us to better compare the results for the current accident period over time. We believe these measures are useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. We also provide them to facilitate a comparison to our outlook on the net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net combined ratio. The net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development should not be considered a substitute for the net combined ratio and does not reflect the Company's net combined ratio.
______________
The table below reconciles direct written premiums and net written premiums to net premiums earned for the periods presented:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|%
|%
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|$ Change
|Change
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|$ Change
|Change
|(000's except percentages)
|Direct and Net Written Premiums Reconciliation:
|Direct written premiums
|
$
|
53,901
|
$
|
50,055
|
$
|
3,846
|
7.7
|
%
|
$
|
201,255
|
$
|
181,665
|
$
|
19,590
|
10.8
|
%
|Ceded written premiums
|
|
(20,451)
|
|
(31,055)
|
|
10,604
|
(34.1)
|
|
(79,195)
|
|
(52,910)
|
|
(26,285)
|
49.7
|Net written premiums
|
|
33,450
|
|
19,000
|
|
14,450
|
76.1
|
%
|
|
122,060
|
|
128,755
|
|
(6,695)
|
(5.2)
|
%
|Change in unearned premiums
|
|
(3,002)
|
|
18,053
|
|
(21,055)
|
(116.6)
|
|
(7,675)
|
|
15,127
|
|
(22,802)
|
(150.7)
|Net premiums earned
|
$
|
30,448
|
$
|
37,053
|
$
|
(6,605)
|
(17.8)
|
%
|
$
|
114,385
|
$
|
143,882
|
$
|
(29,498)
|
(20.5)
|
%
|(Components may not sum due to rounding)
______________
The following table reconciles net operating loss to net (loss) income for the periods indicated:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Amount
|Diluted earnings
(loss) per common share
|Amount
|Diluted earnings
(loss) per common share
|Amount
|Diluted earnings
(loss) per common share
|Amount
|Diluted earnings
(loss) per common share
|(000's except per common share amounts and percentages)
|Net (Loss) Income and Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
|Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(3,950)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
2,228
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
(22,525)
|
$
|
(2.12)
|
$
|
(7,378)
|
$
|
(0.70)
|Net realized loss (gain) on investments
|
|
78
|
|
(4,307)
|
|
9,392
|
|
(9,787)
|Less tax benefit (expense) on net realized loss (gain)
|
|
16
|
|
(904)
|
|
1,972
|
|
(2,055)
|Net realized loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes
|
|
62
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
(3,403)
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
|
7,420
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
(7,732)
|
$
|
(0.73)
|Net operating loss
|
$
|
(3,888)
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
$
|
(1,175)
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
$
|
(15,105)
|
$
|
(1.42)
|
$
|
(15,110)
|
$
|
(1.43)
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
10,660,426
|
|
10,828,313
|
|
10,645,365
|
|
10,587,912
|(Components may not sum due to rounding)
_______________
The following table reconciles book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income to book value as of the dates indicated:
|31-Dec-22
|30-Sep-22
|30-Jun-22
|31-Mar-22
|31-Dec-21
|Book Value Per Share
|
$
|
3.38
|
$
|
3.65
|
$
|
4.42
|
$
|
5.50
|
$
|
7.22
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(15,958,428)
|
$
|
(15,978,570)
|
$
|
(11,994,258)
|
$
|
(5,964,578)
|
$
|
1,796,739
|Shares outstanding
|
|
10,700,106
|
|
10,645,675
|
|
10,645,675
|
|
10,637,901
|
|
10,484,254
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income per common share
|
$
|
(1.49)
|
$
|
(1.50)
|
$
|
(1.13)
|
$
|
(0.56)
|
$
|
0.17
|Book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income per share
|
$
|
4.87
|
$
|
5.15
|
$
|
5.55
|
$
|
6.06
|
$
|
7.05
|(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles the net combined ratio excluding catastrophes and prior year loss development to the net combined ratio for the periods presented:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|Percentage Point Change
|
2022
|
2021
|Percentage Point Change
|Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development Reconciliation:
|Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development
|
93.8%
|
94.5%
|
(0.7)
|pts
|
104.2%
|
101.2%
|
3.0
|pts
|Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development
|Catastrophe losses
|
13.6%
|
6.8%
|
6.8
|pts
|
6.7%
|
10.3%
|
(3.6)
|pts
|Prior year development
|
6.5%
|
0.0%
|
6.5
|pts
|
2.4%
|
0.0%
|
2.4
|pts
|Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development on net loss and loss adjustment expenses
|
20.1%
|
6.8%
|
13.3
|pts
|
9.1%
|
10.3%
|
(1.2)
|pts
|Net underwriting expense ratio
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-
|pts
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-
|pts
|Total effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development
|
20.1%
|
6.8%
|
13.3
|pts
|
9.1%
|
10.3%
|
(1.2)
|pts
|Net combined ratio
|
113.9%
|
101.3%
|
12.6
|pts
|
113.3%
|
111.5%
|
1.8
|pts
__________________
The following table reconciles the net loss ratio excluding catastrophes and prior year loss development to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|Percentage Point Change
|
2022
|
2021
|Percentage Point Change
|Net Loss Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development Reconciliation:
|Net Loss Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development
|
61.2%
|
55.0%
|
6.2
|pts
|
68.2%
|
60.6%
|
7.6
|pts
|Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development
|Catastrophe losses
|
13.6%
|
6.8%
|
6.8
|pts
|
6.7%
|
10.3%
|
(3.6)
|pts
|Prior year development
|
6.5%
|
0.0%
|
6.5
|pts
|
2.4%
|
0.0%
|
2.4
|pts
|Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development on net loss and loss adjustment expenses
|
20.1%
|
6.8%
|
13.3
|pts
|
9.1%
|
10.3%
|
(1.2)
|pts
|Net loss ratio
|
81.3%
|
61.8%
|
19.5
|pts
|
77.3%
|
70.9%
|
6.4
|pts
_______________
The following table summarizes gross and net written premiums, net premiums earned, net loss and loss adjustment expenses and net loss ratio by major product type, which were determined based primarily on similar economic characteristics and risks of loss.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|Gross premiums written:
|Personal lines(3)
|
$
|
49,906,923
|
$
|
47,126,691
|
$
|
188,104,883
|
$
|
171,719,993
|Livery physical damage
|
|
3,956,192
|
|
2,879,659
|
|
12,992,905
|
|
9,716,658
|Other(1)
|
|
37,811
|
|
48,898
|
|
157,049
|
|
229,383
|Total without commercial lines
|
|
53,900,926
|
|
50,055,248
|
|
201,254,837
|
|
181,666,034
|Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(856)
|Total gross premiums written
|
$
|
53,900,926
|
$
|
50,055,248
|
$
|
201,254,837
|
$
|
181,665,178
|Net premiums written:
|Personal lines(3)
|
$
|
29,466,212
|
$
|
16,101,502
|
$
|
108,953,413
|
$
|
118,842,870
|Livery physical damage
|
|
3,956,192
|
|
2,879,659
|
|
12,992,905
|
|
9,716,658
|Other(1)
|
|
27,279
|
|
18,791
|
|
113,503
|
|
196,812
|Total without commercial lines
|
|
33,449,683
|
|
18,999,952
|
|
122,059,821
|
|
128,756,340
|Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(856)
|Total net premiums written
|
$
|
33,449,683
|
$
|
18,999,952
|
$
|
122,059,821
|
$
|
128,755,484
|Net premiums earned:
|Personal lines(3)
|
$
|
27,272,564
|
$
|
34,684,069
|
$
|
103,019,573
|
$
|
135,738,484
|Livery physical damage
|
|
3,144,802
|
|
2,311,186
|
|
11,226,975
|
|
7,909,791
|Other(1)
|
|
30,741
|
|
57,569
|
|
137,983
|
|
234,300
|Total without commercial lines
|
|
30,448,107
|
|
37,052,824
|
|
114,384,531
|
|
143,882,575
|Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(856)
|Total net premiums earned
|
$
|
30,448,107
|
$
|
37,052,824
|
$
|
114,384,531
|
$
|
143,881,719
|Net loss and loss adjustment expenses(4):
|Personal lines
|
$
|
20,610,295
|
$
|
21,103,882
|
$
|
76,906,768
|
$
|
93,849,714
|Livery physical damage
|
|
1,329,286
|
|
765,790
|
|
5,056,461
|
|
4,235,255
|Other(1)
|
|
32,956
|
|
(48,173)
|
|
18,083
|
|
(5,521)
|Unallocated loss adjustment expenses
|
|
831,016
|
|
912,833
|
|
3,701,131
|
|
3,696,380
|Total without commercial lines
|
|
22,803,553
|
|
22,734,332
|
|
85,682,443
|
|
101,775,828
|Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
|
|
1,961,734
|
|
178,147
|
|
2,707,599
|
|
196,768
|Total net loss and loss adjustment expenses
|
$
|
24,765,287
|
$
|
22,912,479
|
$
|
88,390,042
|
$
|
101,972,596
|Net loss ratio(4):
|Personal lines
|
|
75.6%
|
|
60.8%
|
|
74.7%
|
|
69.1%
|Livery physical damage
|
|
42.3%
|
|
33.1%
|
|
45.0%
|
|
53.5%
|Other(1)
|
|
107.2%
|
|
-83.7%
|
|
13.1%
|
|
-2.4%
|Total without commercial lines
|
|
74.9%
|
|
61.4%
|
|
74.9%
|
|
70.7%
|Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
|na
|na
|na
|na
|Total
|
|
81.3%
|
|
61.8%
|
|
77.3%
|
|
70.9%
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|Revenues
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net premiums earned
|
$
|
30,448,107
|
$
|
37,052,824
|
$
|
114,384,531
|
$
|
143,881,719
|Ceding commission revenue
|
|
5,036,314
|
|
52,281
|
|
19,319,391
|
|
89,681
|Net investment income
|
|
1,524,832
|
|
1,483,525
|
|
4,936,778
|
|
6,621,392
|Net (losses) gains on investments
|
|
(78,429)
|
|
4,306,753
|
|
(9,391,865)
|
|
9,786,955
|Other income
|
|
160,286
|
|
274,233
|
|
910,455
|
|
851,494
|Total revenues
|
|
37,091,110
|
|
43,169,616
|
|
130,159,290
|
|
161,231,241
|Expenses
|Loss and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
24,765,287
|
|
22,912,479
|
|
88,390,042
|
|
101,972,596
|Commission expense
|
|
9,047,310
|
|
8,402,988
|
|
34,581,617
|
|
33,114,103
|Other underwriting expenses
|
|
5,979,959
|
|
6,531,438
|
|
26,697,006
|
|
26,254,143
|Other operating expenses
|
|
756,106
|
|
1,042,134
|
|
3,113,473
|
|
4,183,211
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
828,097
|
|
810,360
|
|
3,300,445
|
|
3,290,445
|Interest expense
|
|
649,412
|
|
456,545
|
|
2,019,047
|
|
1,826,180
|Total expenses
|
|
42,026,171
|
|
40,155,944
|
|
158,101,630
|
|
170,640,678
|(Loss) income from operations before taxes
|
|
(4,935,061)
|
|
3,013,672
|
|
(27,942,340)
|
|
(9,409,437)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(985,039)
|
|
785,972
|
|
(5,417,546)
|
|
(2,031,136)
|Net (loss) income
|
|
(3,950,022)
|
|
2,227,700
|
|
(22,524,794)
|
|
(7,378,301)
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|Gross change in unrealized losses
|on available-for-sale-securities
|
|
16,090
|
|
(1,532,821)
|
|
(22,540,229)
|
|
(5,111,234)
|Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains)
|included in net loss
|
|
9,406
|
|
(4,049,383)
|
|
65,333
|
|
(5,120,822)
|Net change in unrealized gains (losses)
|
|
25,496
|
|
(5,582,204)
|
|
(22,474,896)
|
|
(10,232,056)
|Income tax (expense) benefit related to items
|of other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(5,354)
|
|
1,172,263
|
|
4,719,729
|
|
2,148,733
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
20,142
|
|
(4,409,941)
|
|
(17,755,167)
|
|
(8,083,323)
|Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(3,929,880)
|
$
|
(2,182,241)
|
$
|
(40,279,961)
|
$
|
(15,461,624)
|(Loss) earnings per common share:
|Basic
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
(2.12)
|
$
|
(0.70)
|Diluted
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
(2.12)
|
$
|
(0.70)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|
|
10,660,426
|
|
10,483,894
|
|
10,645,365
|
|
10,587,912
|Diluted
|
|
10,660,426
|
|
10,828,313
|
|
10,645,365
|
|
10,587,912
|Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.16
|KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
|$6,600,388 at December 31, 2022 and $8,753,159 at December 31, 2021)
|
$
|
7,766,140
|
$
|
8,266,334
|Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
|$174,918,427 at December 31, 2022 and $155,808,478 at December 31, 2021)
|
|
154,715,163
|
|
158,080,110
|Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $18,086,700 at December 31, 2022 and
|$37,470,669 at December 31, 2021)
|
|
13,834,390
|
|
39,687,002
|Other investments
|
|
2,771,652
|
|
7,561,415
|Total investments
|
|
179,087,345
|
|
213,594,861
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
11,958,228
|
|
24,290,598
|Premiums receivable, net
|
|
13,880,504
|
|
12,318,336
|Reinsurance receivables, net
|
|
66,465,061
|
|
40,292,438
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
23,819,453
|
|
22,238,987
|Intangible assets
|
|
500,000
|
|
500,000
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
10,541,935
|
|
9,291,597
|Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
10,331,158
|
|
192,253
|Other assets
|
|
3,748,847
|
|
8,593,205
|Total assets
|
$
|
320,332,531
|
$
|
331,312,275
|Liabilities
|Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
|
$
|
118,339,513
|
$
|
94,948,745
|Unearned premiums
|
|
107,492,777
|
|
97,759,607
|Advance premiums
|
|
2,839,028
|
|
2,693,466
|Reinsurance balances payable
|
|
13,061,966
|
|
12,961,568
|Deferred ceding commission revenue
|
|
10,619,569
|
|
9,748,508
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
6,651,723
|
|
7,704,396
|Debt, net
|
|
25,158,523
|
|
29,823,791
|Total liabilities
|
|
284,163,099
|
|
255,640,081
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares
|
|
-
|
|
-
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 12,171,512 shares
|at December 31, 2022 and 11,955,660 shares at December 31, 2021; outstanding
|10,700,106 shares at December 31, 2022 and 10,484,254 shares at December 31, 2021
|
|
121,715
|
|
119,557
|Capital in excess of par
|
|
74,519,590
|
|
72,467,483
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(15,958,428)
|
|
1,796,739
|(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
|
|
(16,945,964)
|
|
6,855,896
|
|
41,736,913
|
|
81,239,675
|Treasury stock, at cost, 1,471,406 shares at December 31, 2022
|and December 31, 2021
|
|
(5,567,481)
|
|
(5,567,481)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
36,169,432
|
|
75,672,194
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
320,332,531
|
$
|
331,312,275
About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under "Factors That May Affect Future Results and Financial Condition", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:
Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005609/en/