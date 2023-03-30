Keller Williams Named to Fortune's Most Innovative Companies 2023 List

Keller Williams (KW) the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, was recognized on Fortune's list of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

"We are honored to be named by Fortune as a top innovative company for 2023," said Gary Keller, executive chairman, KW. "And we will continue ideating, creating and releasing solutions in partnership with our agents that allow entrepreneurs to thrive."

According to Fortune, America's Most Innovative Companies ranking honors the 300 companies transforming industries from the inside out. KW ranked No. 92 out of 300 companies.

As part of Labs, the innovation hub of KW, the company partners with real estate agents and teams to release software integrations and CRM features aimed at increasing productivity and eliminating pain points with lead generation, marketing and workflow capabilities.

"By prioritizing innovation, we remain at the forefront of our industry, delivering exceptional value to our agents and their clients," said Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer, KW.

In 2022, Franchise Business Review also ranked KW a Most Innovative Franchise. In Dec. 2022, KW announced a further feature expansion of Command, the brand's smart CRM-plus solution.

In Q1 '23, HousingWire named Command, KW's smart CRM-plus solution, a 2023 Tech100 winner.

Fortune partnered with market research and data company Statista to compile America's Most Innovative Companies. The list is built on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 191,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.

