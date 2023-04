BRP Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP, an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP's investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.

BRP Group BRP is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions. BRP Group represents over 1.2 million clients across the United States and internationally.

